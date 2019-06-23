Mount Burgess Mining N L : Power for the Kihabe-Nxuu Zinc/Lead/Silver/Germanium/Vanadium Project - Botswana 24/06/2019 (pdf 189 KB)

Log in
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

(MTB)
Mount Burgess Mining N L : Power for the Kihabe-Nxuu Zinc/Lead/Silver/Germanium/Vanadium Project - Botswana

06/23/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

24 June 2019

KIHABE-NXUU ZN/PB/AG/V/GE PROJECT BOTSWANA

PROJECT POWER PROPOSAL

On 11 June the Company met with Botswana Power Corporation's (BPC) General Manager for Transmission and Distribution.

The Company was advised that Botswana's power line upgrades would be completed by the end of the year which could then enable the Company to reliably access 20MW of grid power from the upgraded Toteng/Shakawe line in Western Ngamiland.

The Company was requested to compile and submit a power link line proposal to access 20 MW of grid power from the Gumare sub-station to the Company's project area. The BPC could then conduct a high level cost estimate for such a link line.

The Company has now submitted three power link line proposals to the BPC.

One of these is designed to allow local villages en-route and beyond the project's required power destination, to also access grid power. As discussed with previous Ministers for Energy, and in keeping with Botswana's vision for electrification of the whole country, this option would involve contributory funding from the Government of Botswana.

The Company is however continuing discussions with various parties in relation to the provision of Solar/Hybrid power for its Project.

ACN: 009 067 476

8/800 Albany Hwy

East Victoria Park Western Australia 6101 Tel: (61 8) 9355 0123 Fax: (61 8) 9355 1484 mtb@mountburgess.com www.mountburgess.com

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:09:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Raymond Forrester Chairman & Managing Director
Christopher Campbell-Hicks Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Warries Independent Non-Executive Director
Jason Stirbinskis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.-25.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD19.87%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC18.98%123 200
RIO TINTO25.72%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.40%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN23.53%34 068
About