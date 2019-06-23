Mount Burgess Mining N L : Power for the Kihabe-Nxuu Zinc/Lead/Silver/Germanium/Vanadium Project - Botswana 24/06/2019 (pdf 189 KB)

24 June 2019

KIHABE-NXUU ZN/PB/AG/V/GE PROJECT BOTSWANA

PROJECT POWER PROPOSAL

On 11 June the Company met with Botswana Power Corporation's (BPC) General Manager for Transmission and Distribution.

The Company was advised that Botswana's power line upgrades would be completed by the end of the year which could then enable the Company to reliably access 20MW of grid power from the upgraded Toteng/Shakawe line in Western Ngamiland.

The Company was requested to compile and submit a power link line proposal to access 20 MW of grid power from the Gumare sub-station to the Company's project area. The BPC could then conduct a high level cost estimate for such a link line.

The Company has now submitted three power link line proposals to the BPC.

One of these is designed to allow local villages en-route and beyond the project's required power destination, to also access grid power. As discussed with previous Ministers for Energy, and in keeping with Botswana's vision for electrification of the whole country, this option would involve contributory funding from the Government of Botswana.

The Company is however continuing discussions with various parties in relation to the provision of Solar/Hybrid power for its Project.

ACN: 009 067 476

8/800 Albany Hwy

East Victoria Park Western Australia 6101 Tel: (61 8) 9355 0123 Fax: (61 8) 9355 1484 mtb@mountburgess.com www.mountburgess.com