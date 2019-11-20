Mount Burgess Mining N L : Proposed Route for the Production of Vanadium Pentoxide at MTB's Nxuu Deposit, Botswana 21/11/2019 (pdf 225 KB)

Through metallurgical test work conducted by ALS laboratories, it has been confirmed that 80.40% of Vanadium can be recovered from DESCLOIZITE through the simple process of flotation using a Hydroxamate collector for recovery.

Through mineralogical test work conducted by ALS Laboratories, it has been confirmed that the Vanadium at the Company's Nxuu Deposit in Botswana, is hosted in the oxide vanadate DESCLOIZITE. In DESCLOIZITE the equivalent mass of Vanadium Pentoxide (V205) is 1.785 times the mass of Vanadium.

The oxide vanadates are then decomposed in furnaces to produce a V2O5 liquid. The V2O5 liquid is then cast onto a chilling wheel to produce V2O5 powder.

The ammonium vanadates are then heated under controlled conditions to remove the ammonia and convert the vanadates to various oxide vanadates.

The slags are then roast leached in kilns or multi-hearth furnaces again at 900 - 1300 deg C, with sodium carbonate, chloride or sulphate, to produce sodium vanadates. The sodium vanadates are then leached in water, after which ammonia and sulphuric acid are added to produce precipitated ammonium vanadates.

In South Africa, iron is produced from Magnetite through pre-reduction of the Magnetite with powdered coal in rotary kilns. This is then reduced to a slag containing up to 25% V2O5 in arc furnaces typically at 2000+ deg C.

In China and Russia, iron containing around 1.5% Vanadium (V) is produced from Magnetite in blast furnaces at typical 900 - 1300 deg C temperatures and removed as a slag containing between 14% to 22% V2O5.

Extensive resources of Titaniferous Magnetite occur in Australia, China, Russia and South Africa. Other known magnetite deposits occur in various parts of the world such as Brazil, Chile, Madagascar, Malaysia, Sweden and Finland.

85% of current world production of Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5) is produced as a co-product during steel making, extracted from Titaniferous Magnetite deposits, mined mainly in South Africa and China.

Potentially, as this vanadium salt/mineral is in an oxidised state, it should be suitable for acid dissolution as follows:

The associated (oxidised) lead and zinc carbonates can be dissolved in Methane Sulphonic Acid (MSA), along with any calcium, copper, iron in manganese should they be present, with the Vanadium remaining in the undissolved residue for separate dissolution in sulphuric acid. The dissolved vanadium can then be extracted into an organic phase with an appropriate organic solvent.

The above processes need to be confirmed through a test work program.

Potentially the vanadium in the organic phase should then be able to be stripped with either acid or soda ash solution and precipitated. The Vanadium precipitate can then be filtered and dried. The dried precipitate is then, if necessary, calcined in a small furnace to produce a saleable Vanadium product.

Forward Looking Statement

Other important Information

