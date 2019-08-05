Mount Burgess Mining N L : Response to ASX Query 05/08/2019 (pdf 174 KB)

5 August 2019

ASX Code: MTB

Mr Chris Hesford Adviser

Listings Compliance (Perth) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Level 40 Central Park Perth WA 6000

Dear Mr Hesford,

In regard to your letter of 5 August 2019 addressed to the Company Secretary, please find below responses to the six queries raised by ASX.

ASX Query 1. Does MTB expect that it will continue to have negative operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

In answer to Query 1, MTB confirms that as a company involved in resource exploration and development, without a project in production to generate cash flow, the Company will continue to have negative operating cash flows for the time being.

ASX Query 2. Has MTB taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

In answer to Query 2 the Company has the availability to issue 13.06% of its placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 as well as 10% under Listing Rule 7.1A. MTB can also conduct rights issues for the purpose of further funding. MTB has also recently received expressions of interest relative to participation in future capital raisings.

The Corporate section of the June quarterly reports as follows:

"During the quarter the Company has:

 Raised $37,000 through the placement of 9,250,000 shares at an issue price of 0.4 of a cent.

 Received $70,200 from an R&D Tax Incentive Refund

 Received $14,000 by way of loan funding from Directors

Since the end of the Quarter a further $65,000 has so far been committed by way of a share placement to sophisticated investors for the issue of shares at an issue price of 0.2 of a cent."

ASX Query 3. Does MTB expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

In answer to Query 3, MTB believes that it will be able to continue its operations and meet its business objectives through the ability to raise further funds for the development of its Kihabe-Nxuu project.

ASX Query 4. Please provide any other information that MTB considers may be relevant to ASX forming an opinion on whether MTB is in compliance with Listing Rule 12.2 (a listed entity's financial condition must in ASX's opinion, be adequate to warrant the continued quotation of its securities and its continued listing)

In answer to Query 4, MTB believes that its financial condition, when taking into account information as outlined in MTB's answers to ASX Queries 2 and 3, is adequate to warrant the continued quotation of its securities and its continued listing. In addition, MTB is focussed on developing its Kihabe-Nxuu Project. Current metal prices and encouraging metallurgical results, announced to the market on 2 July 2019, which show potential for significant cost reductions, provide a real purpose for developing the Project. This would benefit both MTB as an Australian Listed Company and Botswana, a country in need of developing its potential resources.

ASX Query 5. Please confirm that MTB is in compliance with Listing Rule 3.1 and that there is no information about its financial condition that should be given to ASX in accordance with that Rule that has not already been released to the market.

In answer to Query 5, MTB confirms that to the best of its knowledge, it is in compliance with Listing Rule 3.1 and that there is not any information about its financial condition that should be given to ASX in accordance with that rule that has not already been released to the market.

ASX Query 6. Please confirm that MTB's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its Board or an Officer of MTB with delegated authority from the Board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

In answer to Query 6, MTB confirms that its responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved by Nigel Raymond Forrester, FCA (ICAEW), CEO of MTB, with delegated authority from the MTB Board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

Yours sincerely,

Nigel Forrester CEO

