Mount Burgess Mining N L : Results from Sensor Sorter Test Work - Nxuu Deposit 02/07/2019 (pdf 2.5 MB)

ASX Code: MTB 2 July 2019 RESULTS FROM SENSOR SORTER (SIGHTER) TEST WORK ON NXUU DEPOSIT The Company is pleased to announce that it has received very encouraging results from preliminary Sensor Sorter test work conducted by STEINERT Australia (STEINERT) on 10 samples from the Nxuu Deposit. Full details of the samples submitted to STEINERT were announced to ASX on 28 May 2019. This test work involved the use of an x-ray transmission sensor to measure atomic density, together with a 3D laser sensor to determine mineral particle sizes in order to target densely mineralised domains in the samples. The samples containing these densely mineralised domains were then separated into a concentrate, separating them from the non-mineralised or insignificantly mineralised portions of the samples. PURPOSE OF THE SENSOR SORTER TEST WORK The Company embarked upon this test work for the purpose of improving where possible, the potential profitability of the project, as well as reducing power requirements, water requirements and the impact on the environmental footprint of the project. Zinc, Lead, Silver, Germanium and Vanadium Pentoxide mineralisation in the Nxuu Deposit occurs in a totally oxidised Quartz Wacke. The 10 previously crushed samples the subject of this Sensor Sorter test work, were selected specifically for the following purposes: TEST WORK ON V 2 O 5 - To confirm what proportion of barren Quartz Wacke can be separated and rejected from the total mass immediately after crushing product from the V 2 O 5 mineralised zones. This could then determine a smaller volume of upgraded V 2 O 5 concentrate, which only then need be subject to the more costly process of milling.

- To confirm what proportion of barren Quartz Wacke can be separated and rejected from the total mass immediately after crushing product from the V O mineralised zones. This could then determine a smaller volume of upgraded V O concentrate, which only then need be subject to the more costly process of milling. TEST WORK ON LOW GRADE Zn/Pb ZONES - To confirm what proportion of barren Quartz Wacke can be separated and rejected from the total mass immediately after crushing product from some of the known lower grade Zn/Pb zones. This could then determine a smaller volume of upgraded Zn/Pb concentrate from these lower grade zones, which only then need be subject to the more costly process of milling. TEST WORK RESULTS The results showed that of the total mass of all 10 samples subjected to this test work, an average of 49% of the sample mass was rejected as barren or insignificantly mineralised Quartz Wacke, leaving 51% of mineralised Quartz Wacke available for milling and processing.

This separation process, delivering a mineralised concentrate from only 51% of the total mass volume crushed, resulted in an overall average increase in metal concentrate assay grades as follows: ∙ Vanadium Pentoxide 64% increase ∙ Lead 87% increase ∙ Zinc 41% increase ∙ Silver 19% increase From 100% of the average assayed grades of the total mass, the following percentages of those assay grades reported to the concentrate: ∙ Vanadium Pentoxide 87% ∙ Lead 86% ∙ Zinc 78% ∙ Silver 64% OUTCOME OF TEST WORK RESULTS The results of this test work determined the following: SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN CAPITAL AND TREATMENT COSTS - it is estimated that with the rejection of 49% of the primary crushed Quartz Wacke prior to milling and further downstream treatment, capital costs, power costs and treatment costs for the project will be reduced by approximately 40%.

UPGRADE IN PRE-CONCENTRATED ZINC AND LEAD GRADE LEVELS - With such increases in pre-concentrate grades, it is now believed that additional grades of Zinc and Lead will be recovered from those zones not previously included in recoverable grade estimates, when applying a 1% Zinc equivalent low cut.

PRE-CONCENTRATED ZINC AND LEAD GRADE LEVELS REDUCTION IN REQUIRED WATER CONSUMPTION - With a 49% reduction in treatment tonnage, there will be a significant reduction in potential water requirements.

REDUCTION IN ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT - With a 49% reduction in treatment tonnage, there will be a significant reduction in the potential environmental impact of the project. See attached Appendices showing Nxuu Deposit Drill Hole Map and individual drill hole profiles detailing the intersections selected for the above test work. THE WAY FORWARD The initial sighter test work program, using the STEINERT Ore Sorter, demonstrates an excellent early beneficiation step with the potential to have a significant positive impact on project economics. Mount Burgess now intends to pursue this further where the higher (average and more typical) grades of Zinc, Lead and Silver will be tested. These higher grade domains should provide a stronger signal for the Ore Sorter to deliver further improvement in pre-concentrate grades and recoveries. Forward Looking Statement: This report contains forward looking statements in respect of the projects being reported on by the Company. Forward looking statements are based on beliefs, opinions, assessments and estimates based on facts and information available to management and/or professional consultants at the time they are formed or made and are, in the opinion of management and/or consultants, applied as reasonably and responsibly as possible as at the time that they are applied.

Any statements in respect of Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and zones of mineralisation may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they contain estimates that the Company believes have been based on reasonable assumptions with respect to the mineralisation that has been found thus far. Exploration targets are conceptual in nature and are formed from projection of the known resource dimensions along strike. The quantity and grade of an exploration target is insufficient to define a Mineral Resource. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact, they are based on reasonable projections and calculations, the ultimate results or outcomes of which may differ materially from those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements. Such differences or changes in circumstances to those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements may arise as a consequence of the variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors relative to the exploration and mining industry and the particular properties in which the Company has an interest. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could include but would not necessarily be limited to fluctuations in metals and minerals prices, fluctuations in rates of exchange, changes in government policy and political instability in the countries in which the Company operates. Other important Information Purpose of document: This document has been prepared by Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB). It is intended only for the purpose of providing information on MTB, its project and its proposed operations. This document is neither of an investment advice, a prospectus nor a product disclosure statement. It does not represent an investment disclosure document. It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require to make an evaluated investment decision. MTB does not purport to give financial or investment advice. Professional advice: Recipients of this document should consider seeking appropriate professional advice in reviewing this document and should review any other information relative to MTB in the event of considering any investment decision. Forward looking statements: This document contains forward looking statements which should be reviewed and considered as part of the overall disclosure relative to this report. Disclaimer: Neither MTB nor any of its officers, employees or advisors make any warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information contained in this document. Nothing in this document can be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty. Proprietary information: This document and the information contained therein is proprietary to MTB. Competent Person's Statement: Mr Chris Campbell-Hicks, Metallurgist, FAusIMM (CP Metallurgy), MMICA, Non-Executive Director of the Company, who reviewed the content of the announcement, has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code and has consented to the inclusion in respect of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Campbell-Hicks has for a number of years whilst working with Coffey Mining and other consultancies and companies made contributions to numerous Scoping Studies, Pre-feasibility Studies and Feasibility Studies under the 2004 JORC Code, the 2012 JORC Code and the Canadian National Instrument (NI 43-101). As such he qualifies as a Competent Person for reporting on matters pertaining to metallurgy, process engineering and interpretation of test work results and data for the establishment of Design Criteria for such studies. ACN: 009 067 476 8/800 Albany Hwy, East Victoria Park, Western Australia 6101 Tel: (61 8) 9355 0123 Fax: (61 8) 9355 1484 mtb@mountburgess.com

APPENDIX 1

APPENDIX 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.