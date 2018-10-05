Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mount Burgess Mining N.L.    MTB   AU000000MTB6

MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L. (MTB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mount Burgess Mining N L : Share Placement 05/10/2018 (pdf 66 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 06:53am CEST

ASX CODE: MTB

5 October 2018

SHARE PLACEMENT

Mount Burgess Mining NL (The Company) (ASX: MTB) has resolved to raise funds amounting to $34,500 by way of a placement of 6,900,000 shares at an issue price 0.5 of a cent each to professional and sophisticated investors.

The placement is under Listing Rule 7.1, the 15% rule, where the Company has the availability to issue up to 47,902,026 shares, so no shareholder approval is required. The issue price is at a 5.66% discount to the 5 day volume weighted average traded price and 16.66% discount to the last traded price of 0.6 of a cent.

The Company also has the prior approved ability to issue a further 42,317,939 shares under Listing Rule 7.1A - the 10% rule.

FURTHER FUNDING

Since the end of July 2018, the Company has also secured funding by way of loans from Directors and their Associates amounting to $40,000. A further $16,000 has also been received from VAT refunds mostly associated with drilling conducted in November/December 2017, on its Kihabe Project in Botswana.

APPLICATION OF FUNDS

All of the above funds amounting to $90,500 are being or will be applied to ongoing exploration and resource development as well as administration costs.

ACN: 009 067 476 8/800 Albany Hwy East Victoria Park

Western Australia 6101

Tel: (61 8) 9355 0123

Fax: (61 8) 9355 1484mtb@mountburgess.comwww.mountburgess.com

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
06:53aMOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Share Placement 05/10/2018 (pdf 66 KB)
PU
07/20MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L. : - Boardroom Media Australia Interview with CEO
AQ
07/18MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L. : - Continuous Higher Grade Vanadium Zone Nxuu Deposit..
AQ
07/17MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Interview with Boardroom.Media 17/07/2018 (pdf 262 KB..
PU
04/30MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Proposed Issue of Securities 30/04/2018 (pdf 62 KB)
PU
03/08MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L. : - Proactive Investors London Interview with CEO
AQ
01/30MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Response to ASX Query of 29 January 2018 30/01/2018 (..
PU
2017MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : NL - Research and Development Claim
AQ
2017MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Research and Development Claim 22/12/2017 (pdf 225 KB..
PU
2017CAZALY RESOURCES : Option to acquire namibian copper-cobalt project
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Some Companies Are More Wonderful Than Others 
2015M&T Bank declares $0.70 dividend 
2015Financials stumble after dovish FOMC minutes 
2015Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q4 2014 Update 
2015Do Not Sell McDonald's - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/28/15) 
Chart MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Duration : Period :
Mount Burgess Mining N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Raymond Forrester Chairman & Managing Director
Christopher Campbell-Hicks Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Warries Independent Non-Executive Director
Jason Stirbinskis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.-40.00%0
BHP BILLITON PLC11.79%127 336
BHP BILLITON LIMITED18.63%127 336
RIO TINTO-1.03%89 487
RIO TINTO LIMITED4.87%89 487
ANGLO AMERICAN12.50%32 001
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.