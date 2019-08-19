Mount Burgess Mining N L : Update - Nxuu Deposit Metallurgical and Mineralogical Test Work 20/08/2019 (pdf 2.5 MB)

ASX Code: MTB 20 August 2019 UPDATE ON NXUU DEPOSIT METALLURGICAL AND MINERALOGICAL TEST WORK On 2 July 2019, the Company announced Sensor Sorter test work results conducted by STEINERT Australia (STEINERT) on ten samples from the Nxuu Deposit. This test work was conducted on the + 10mm size fraction separated after crushing. An Xray transmission sensor was used to measure atomic density to target dense materials. A 3D sensor was used to determine mineral particle sizes to target densely mineralised zones. Recent further Sensor Sorter test work was conducted by STEINERT on a composite of that portion of the + 4mm to - 10mm size fraction separated after crushing. This size fraction was then scanned by an Xray transmission sensor. TEST WORK RESULTS ON THE COMBINED + 10MM AND + 4MM TO - 10MM SIZE FRACTION COMPOSITE The test work results showed that of the combined mass of the size fractions of + 10mm and + 4mm to minus 10mm from a composite of all ten samples subjected to the test work, an average of 45% of the sample mass was rejected as barren or insignificantly mineralised Quartz Wacke (the host rock of mineralisation), leaving 55% of mineralised Quartz Wacke available for milling and processing. The 55% combined concentrate of + 4mm size fraction available for milling showed an overall average increase in metal concentrate grades as follows: + 10mm + 4mm to -10mm ∙ Vanadium Pentoxide 64% increase 25% increase ∙ Lead 67% increase 22% increase ∙ Zinc 41% increase 28% increase ∙ Silver 19% increase nil The resulting average recovery to concentrate was as follows: + 10mm + 4mm to -10mm ∙ Vanadium Pentoxide 87% 66% ∙ Lead 86% 64% ∙ Zinc 78% 67% ∙ Silver 64% 48% OUTCOME OF STEINERTS'S SENSOR SORTER TEST WORK RESULTS The combined results have shown that, through the use of STEINERT's Sensor Sorter process, 45% of insignificantly mineralised or barren Quartz Wacke can be separated and rejected after crushing, thereby significantly reducing milling and downstream treatment processes.

Reduction in Environmental Footprint See attached Appendices 1-7 showing Nxuu Deposit Drill Hole Map and individual drill hole profiles detailing the intersections selected for the above two test work programmes. THE WAY FORWARD The sighter test work program, using the STEINERT Ore Sorter, demonstrates an excellent early beneficiation step with the potential to have a significant positive impact on project economics. Mount Burgess now intends to pursue this further where the higher (average and more typical) grades of Zinc, Lead and Silver will be tested. These higher grade domains should provide a stronger signal for the Ore Sorter to deliver further improvement in pre-concentrate grades and recoveries. SIMPLE PRODUCTION PROCESS OF VANADIUM PENTOXIDE FROM THE NXUU DEPOSIT MINERALISATION Recent mineralogical test work conducted by ALS Laboratories confirmed that DESCLOIZITE [(PbZn)2VO4] is the host oxide vanadate of Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5) in the Nxuu Deposit. The V2O5 can be collected in a flotation concentrate together with Smithsonite (ZnCO3) and Cerussite (PbCO3). The Nxuu Deposit mineralisation only requires a very simple hydrometallurgical recovery process. This includes dissolving the flotation concentrate in sulphuric acid, followed by solvent extraction using a suitable extractant such as TEHPA, Alamine336, TBP or Cyanex 923. The Vanadium in the organic phase can then be readily stripped with either acid or soda ash solution and precipitated. The Vanadium precipitate can then be filtered, dried and calcined to a saleable V2O5 product. The solubilised Zn can be extracted through a separate solvent extraction step, with the Pb precipitating as insoluble lead sulphate. Forward Looking Statement: This report contains forward looking statements in respect of the projects being reported on by the Company. Forward looking statements are based on beliefs, opinions, assessments and estimates based on facts and information available to management and/or professional consultants at the time they are formed or made and are, in the opinion of management and/or consultants, applied as reasonably and responsibly as possible as at the time that they are applied. Any statements in respect of Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and zones of mineralisation may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they contain estimates that the Company believes have been based on

