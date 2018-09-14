Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mount Gibson Iron Limited    MGX   AU000000MGX7

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED (MGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/13
0.49 AUD   --.--%
12:48aMOUNT GIBSON IR : Announces CEO Succession
PU
08/22MOUNT GIBSON IR : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/15MOUNT GIBSON IR : Final Dividend FY2017-18
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mount Gibson Iron : Announces CEO Succession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:48am CEST

Mount Gibson Iron Limited

ABN 87 008 670 817

Level 1, 2 Kings Park Road West Perth, 6005, Western Australia

PO Box 55, West Perth, WA, 6872

Telephone: 61-8-9426-7500

Facsimile: 61-8-9485 2305 E-mail: admin@mtgibsoniron.com.au

VIA: WWW.ASXONLINE.COM

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX Code : MGX

14 September 2018

Mount Gibson announces CEO Succession

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (Mount Gibson or the Company) advises that Mr Peter Kerr has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Mount Gibson to succeed long serving CEO, Mr Jim Beyer.

After seven years in the role, Mr Beyer has tendered his resignation to pursue another opportunity in the resources industry and will leave the Company on 30 September 2018. Under Mr Beyer's stewardship, Mount Gibson has consolidated its position as Australia's leading mid-tier iron ore producer and is on track to commence sales from the high grade Koolan Island mine in the March quarter of 2019.

Mr Kerr has been Chief Financial Officer of Mount Gibson since September 2012, and has been an important contributor to the Company's performance and success since that time. A qualified Australian Chartered Accountant, Mr Kerr has over 25 years' experience in the mining and finance industries, including extensive experience in executive management positions with listed mining and exploration companies in Australia and Canada.

Prior to joining Mount Gibson, he was CFO of ASX-listed uranium development company Bannerman Resources, from 2009, where he was closely involved in progressing the large-scale Etango Uranium Project in Namibia to completion of feasibility stage. He was also previously managing director of ASX-listed gold developer Northern Gold NL and held senior executive roles with Canadian miner Teck Cominco Ltd and Australian gold miner PacMin Mining Corporation Ltd.

Mr Kerr is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, and a member of several resources industry organisations including the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Details of Mr Kerr's remuneration are outlined in Annexure A.

On behalf of the Board I wish to extend my thanks and gratitude to Mr Beyer for his significant contribution to Mount Gibson over the past seven years. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

I also congratulate Mr Kerr on his deserved appointment as CEO, and look forward to continue working closely with him in the coming years as Mount Gibson's business continues to evolve.

Yours sincerely

Chairman

Lee Seng Hui

For further information:

Jim Beyer

John Phaceas

Chief Executive Officer

Empeiros Advisory

Mount Gibson Iron Limited

+61-8-9426-7500

+61-8-9426-7500

+61 (0)411 449 621

www.mtgibsoniron.com.au

ANNEXURE A

Key Terms and Conditions of Remuneration Package - Mr Peter Kerr

  • Appointed Chief Executive Officer effective 1 October 2018, no fixed term.

  • Fixed Annual Remuneration of $550,000, plus 9.5% superannuation contributions.

  • Variable Remuneration comprising short and long term incentive bonuses, linked to defined performance measures consistent with the Company's executive remuneration scheme as detailed in the 30 June 2018

    Financial Report, and comprising:

    • o Short Term Incentive (STI) Bonus of up to 50% of Fixed Annual Remuneration, and

    • o Long Term Incentive (LTI) Bonus of up to 33% of Fixed Annual Remuneration

  • Termination: If the Company wishes to terminate the contract other than if Mr Kerr is guilty of any grave misconduct, serious or persistent breach of the terms of the contract or wilful neglect in the discharge of his duties, the Company is obliged to pay out 12 months Annual Salary Package plus any other accrued entitlements and bonuses. If Mr Kerr wishes to terminate the contract, he must provide six months' notice.

2

Disclaimer

Mount Gibson Iron Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 22:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
12:48aMOUNT GIBSON IRON : Announces CEO Succession
PU
08/22MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/15MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Final Dividend FY2017-18
PU
08/10MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/07MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Koolan Island Dewatering Underway
AQ
08/02MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Koolan Island Dewatering Underway
PU
02/20MOUNT GIBSON IRON : APAC Resources expects increase in interim profit
AQ
01/08MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Director Resignation
AQ
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Mt Gibson Begins New Chapter At Koolan Is
AQ
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Mount Gibson Iron Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/2750 Top Basic Materials Dividend Yields For March 
02/20Coal, Chips & Chemicals Charge Up, Per Broker February Targets 
02/13Mount Gibson Iron Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/20Chemicals, Coal And Industrial Metals Shine As Basic Materials Per Broker Jan.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 -19,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 348 M
Yield 2019 6,12%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 539 M
Chart MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mount Gibson Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Beyer Chief Executive Officer
Seng Hui Lee Chairman
Scott de Kruijff General Manager-Operations
Peter W. Kerr Chief Financial Officer
Alan Stephen Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED8.89%387
VALE35.88%67 949
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-27.66%7 828
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-26.16%6 047
NMDC LTD-11.59%5 367
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-7.10%1 242
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.