Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mount Gibson Iron Limited    MGX   AU000000MGX7

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED (MGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/19
0.475 AUD   --.--%
10:58aMOUNT GIBSON IR : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/17MOUNT GIBSON IR : announces CEO Succession
AQ
09/14MOUNT GIBSON IR : Announces CEO Succession
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Mount Gibson Iron : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LTD

ACN/ARSN

008 670 817

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) noticeceasc

SPHERIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED 611 081 326

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 14/09/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on 10/07/2018

The previous notice was dated 06/07/2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in relation to change (5)

Class (6) and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

See Annexure A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

SPHERIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED

LEVEL 35, 60 MARGARET STREET, SYDNEY NSW 2000

Signature

print name

MATTHEW BOOKER

capacity

DIRECTOR

sign here

date

19/09/2018

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (5) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (6) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (7) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LTD

Annexure A

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

Class of securities

29/08/2018

Spheria Asset Management Pty Limited

Sale

-$16,582.05

-32,674

-32,674

Ordinary fully paid

30/08/2018

As above

Sale

-$280,833.74

-561,973

-561,973

Ordinary fully paid

14/09/2018

As above

Sale

-$101,710.29

-207,481

-207,481

Ordinary fully paid

17/09/2018

As above

Sale

-$70,759.15

-145,147

-145,147

Ordinary fully paid

18/09/2018

As above

Sale

-$78,628.79

-163,723

-163,723

Ordinary fully paid

19/09/2018

As above

Sale

-$196,225.92

-408,804

-408,804

Ordinary fully paid

This is Annexure "A" as mentioned in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Matthew Booker

Director

Date: 19/09/2018

Disclaimer

Mount Gibson Iron Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 08:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
10:58aMOUNT GIBSON IRON : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/17MOUNT GIBSON IRON : announces CEO Succession
AQ
09/14MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Announces CEO Succession
PU
08/22MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/15MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Final Dividend FY2017-18
PU
08/10MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/07MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Koolan Island Dewatering Underway
AQ
08/02MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Koolan Island Dewatering Underway
PU
02/20MOUNT GIBSON IRON : APAC Resources expects increase in interim profit
AQ
01/08MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Director Resignation
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Mount Gibson Iron Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/2750 Top Basic Materials Dividend Yields For March 
02/20Coal, Chips & Chemicals Charge Up, Per Broker February Targets 
02/13Mount Gibson Iron Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/20Chemicals, Coal And Industrial Metals Shine As Basic Materials Per Broker Jan.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 -19,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 348 M
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mount Gibson Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Beyer Chief Executive Officer
Seng Hui Lee Chairman
Scott de Kruijff General Manager-Operations
Peter W. Kerr Chief Financial Officer
Alan Stephen Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED5.56%384
VALE42.21%70 398
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-25.82%8 037
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-23.36%6 332
NMDC LTD-13.44%5 252
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-1.54%1 303
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.