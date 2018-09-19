Mount Gibson Iron : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LTD

ACN/ARSN

008 670 817

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) noticeceasc

SPHERIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED 611 081 326

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 14/09/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on 10/07/2018

The previous notice was dated 06/07/2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected See Annexure A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address SPHERIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED LEVEL 35, 60 MARGARET STREET, SYDNEY NSW 2000

Signature

print name

MATTHEW BOOKER

capacity

DIRECTOR

sign here

date

19/09/2018

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LTD Annexure A Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Number of securities affected Person's votes affected Class of securities 29/08/2018 Spheria Asset Management Pty Limited Sale -$16,582.05 -32,674 -32,674 Ordinary fully paid 30/08/2018 As above Sale -$280,833.74 -561,973 -561,973 Ordinary fully paid 14/09/2018 As above Sale -$101,710.29 -207,481 -207,481 Ordinary fully paid 17/09/2018 As above Sale -$70,759.15 -145,147 -145,147 Ordinary fully paid 18/09/2018 As above Sale -$78,628.79 -163,723 -163,723 Ordinary fully paid 19/09/2018 As above Sale -$196,225.92 -408,804 -408,804 Ordinary fully paid

This is Annexure "A" as mentioned in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Matthew Booker

Director

Date: 19/09/2018