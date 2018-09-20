Log in
Mount Gibson Iron : Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/20/2018 | 05:03am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Mount Gibson Iron Limited

ABN

87 008 670 817

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Dougas

Date of last notice

29 June 2015

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

18 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct: Nil Indirect: 284,944

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

100,000

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$48,000

No. of securities held after change

Direct: 100,000 Indirect: 284,944

(Norase Pty Ltd ATF Dougas Family Super of which Mr Dougas is a beneficiary)

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Mount Gibson Iron Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 03:02:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 -19,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 348 M
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mount Gibson Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Beyer Chief Executive Officer
Seng Hui Lee Chairman
Scott de Kruijff General Manager-Operations
Peter W. Kerr Chief Financial Officer
Alan Stephen Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED5.56%384
VALE42.21%70 398
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-25.82%8 037
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-23.51%6 332
NMDC LTD-13.44%5 252
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-1.54%1 303
