Mount Gibson Iron : Final Dividend FY2017-18

15 August 2018

Mount Gibson declares fully franked final dividend of 3 cents per share

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (Mount Gibson or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has declared a final dividend on ordinary shares in respect of the 2017/18 financial year of 3 cents per share fully franked,

payable either in cash or in shares to eligible shareholders as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The total amount of the dividend is $33.0 million. The dividend has not been provided for in the

Company's 30 June 2018 financial statements.

Reinstatement of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Mount Gibson confirms that the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") suspended in February 2013 will be amended and reinstated for this dividend.

The DRP will be open to shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong,

Singapore, the United Kingdom and Malaysia. All eligible shareholders are encouraged to refer to the separate ASX Announcement titled "Dividend Reinvestment Plan" for access to the amended DRP rules. More additional information, including a personalised participation form will shortly be provided to eligible shareholders regarding details about notification and participation rights.

Shares under the reinstated DRP will be allocated at a 2% discount to the VWAP of Mount Gibson shares for the 5 trading days prior to the Record Date.

Key dates

The proposed dates for this final dividend are as follows:

Date Action 23 August 2018 Record Date 1 October 2018 Final date for participation notices in DRP 15 October 2018 Payment date

