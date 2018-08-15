Log in
MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED (MGX)
End-of-day quote  - 08/14
0.455 AUD   +2.25%
12:51aMOUNT GIBSON IR : Final Dividend FY2017-18
PU
08/10MOUNT GIBSON IR : annual earnings release
08/07MOUNT GIBSON IR : Koolan Island Dewatering Underway
AQ
Mount Gibson Iron : Final Dividend FY2017-18

08/15/2018

Mount Gibson Iron Limited

ABN 87 008 670 817

Level 1, 2 Kings Park Road West Perth, 6005, Western Australia

PO Box 55, West Perth, WA, 6872

Telephone: 61-8-9426-7500

Facsimile: 61-8-9485 2305 E-mail: admin@mtgibsoniron.com.au

VIA: WWW.ASXONLINE.COM

Pages = 1

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX Code : MGX

15 August 2018

Mount Gibson declares fully franked final dividend of 3 cents per share

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (Mount Gibson or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has declared a final dividend on ordinary shares in respect of the 2017/18 financial year of 3 cents per share fully franked,

payable either in cash or in shares to eligible shareholders as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The total amount of the dividend is $33.0 million. The dividend has not been provided for in the

Company's 30 June 2018 financial statements.

Reinstatement of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Mount Gibson confirms that the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") suspended in February 2013 will be amended and reinstated for this dividend.

The DRP will be open to shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong,

Singapore, the United Kingdom and Malaysia. All eligible shareholders are encouraged to refer to the separate ASX Announcement titled "Dividend Reinvestment Plan" for access to the amended DRP rules. More additional information, including a personalised participation form will shortly be provided to eligible shareholders regarding details about notification and participation rights.

Shares under the reinstated DRP will be allocated at a 2% discount to the VWAP of Mount Gibson shares for the 5 trading days prior to the Record Date.

Key dates

The proposed dates for this final dividend are as follows:

Date

Action

23 August 2018

Record Date

1 October 2018

Final date for participation notices in DRP

15 October 2018

Payment date

For further information:

Jim Beyer

John Phaceas

Chief Executive Officer

Empeiros Advisory

Mount Gibson Iron Limited

+61-8-9426-7500

+61-8-9426-7500

+61 (0)411 449 621

www.mtgibsoniron.com.au

Disclaimer

Mount Gibson Iron Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:50:06 UTC
