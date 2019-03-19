Mount Gibson Iron : Global Iron Ore & Steel Forecast Conference Presentation

Mount Gibson Iron
Exporting Australia's highest grade direct shipping iron ore
MGX
Global Iron Ore & Steel Forecast Conference
20 March 2019
Mount Gibson Iron
Business Overview - Long-standing mid-tier iron ore producer
-
• Australia's highest grade direct shipping (DSO) hematite mining operation.
-
• Ore Reserves of 21.0Mt @ 65.5% Fe.*
-
• Seawall seepage barrier completed mid-2018, dewatering nearing completion and initial mining proceeding well.
-
• Mining completed in December 2018, with final DSO shipments made in February 2019.
-
• Total site closure costs provisioned at ~$15m, of which ~$7m is anticipated to be spent in FY2019.
-
• Right earned to a future income stream based on third party rail volumes, capped at ~$35 million.
*Refer ASX release dated 20 April 2018, and slide at end of this presentation.
Mount Gibson Iron Corporate Overview
Market capitalisation Issued capital Shareholders
Cash and investments Borrowings
A$1.0 billion (at $0.91/share, 19 March 2019)
1,128.4 million shares 10,300
A$431 million (31 December 2018)
Nil
Index
ASX-300 (admitted from 18 March 2019)
Shareholder Distribution (% issued shares)
APAC ResourcesAustralia/NZ Institutions
Shougang Fushan
Australian Retail
North America
UK & Europe
Management
Other
-
• Lee Seng Hui - Non-Executive Chairman
-
• Simon Bird - Independent Non-Executive Director
-
• Russell Barwick - Independent Non-Executive Director
-
• Paul Dougas - Independent Non-Executive Director
-
• Alan Jones - Independent Non-Executive Director
-
• Li Shaofeng - Non-Executive Director
-
• Peter Kerr - CEO
-
• Scott de Kruijff - COO
-
• Gill Dobson - CFO
-
• David Stokes - Co. Sec. & General Counsel
Mid West
Successful business now transitioning to closure
-
• Total ore sales from Extension Hill/Iron Hill in the Dec-18 half year of 2.2 Mwmt.
-
• Mining finished in December 2018, railing ended in late January 2019, and final DSO cargoes completed in February 2019.
-
• Investigating the possible sale of low grade stockpiles.
-
• Now transitioning to closure after 15 years of continuous production and total sales of +45Mt.
-
• Total closure and rehabilitation costs of $15 million, including redundancy costs, of which ~$7m is anticipated to be spent in FY2019.
-
• Right earned to a future income stream based on third party rail volumes, capped at ~$35 million.