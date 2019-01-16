Log in
MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG    ECF   DE000A12UK08

MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG (ECF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 11:36:01 am
6.45 EUR   -1.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mountain Alliance AG: Group result 2018 impacted by share price development of the portfolio company The Native SA

01/16/2019 | 01:50pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Mountain Alliance AG: Group result 2018 impacted by share price development of the portfolio company The Native SA

16-Jan-2019 / 19:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 January 2019

Mountain Alliance AG: Group result 2018 impacted by share price development of the portfolio company The Native SA

Mountain Alliance AG, according to preliminary calculations, is expected to report earnings before taxes (EBT) of approximately TEUR minus 1,800 for the 2018 financial year (previous year: TEUR 670). While the previous forecast of the Management Board provided an annual result for 2018, which was assumed to continue without taking exits into account on the basis of the half-year result (EBT H1/2018: TEUR minus 182), a significant need for impairment was identified for the stock listed holding company The Native SA in connection with the preparation of the consolidated financial statements pursuant to IRFS and the assessment of accounting and valuation issues. The reason for the above is an unexpectedly significant decline in the share price of The Native SA in December as of the reporting date, which, on the basis of IFRS accounting, resulted in a non-cash impact on earnings in the low single-digit million range.

According to preliminary calculations, Mountain Alliance AG realized group revenues of around EUR 20 million for the full year 2018 and thus achieved its revenues target.

Net asset value (NAV) of Mountain Alliance AG, according to preliminary calculations, amounts to approximately EUR 6.60 per share as of 31 December 2018.

Contact:
Mountain Alliance AG
Justine Wonneberger
CFO
Bavariaring 17
80336 Munich
phone: +49 89 2314141 00
fax: +49 89 2314141 11
email: wonneberger@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de

16-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Bavariaring 17
80336 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: wonneberger@mountain-alliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

766891  16-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 22,1 M
EBIT 2017 0,80 M
Net income 2017 -0,10 M
Finance 2017 4,90 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capitalization 26,6 M
Chart MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
Duration : Period :
Mountain Alliance AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Wild Chief Executive Officer
Tim Schwenke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Danner Chief Operating Officer
Justine Wonneberger Chief Financial Officer
Maximilian Ardelt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG-2.96%30
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.83%390 747
NETFLIX32.50%145 190
NASPERS LIMITED6.56%93 916
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA15.64%22 425
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP4.34%15 172
