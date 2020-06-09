DGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Alliance AG realizes higher partial proceeds from the IPO of Exasol AG through placement of greenshoe option



09.06.2020 / 09:30

Mountain Alliance AG realizes higher partial proceeds from the IPO of Exasol AG through placement of greenshoe option

Munich, June 9, 2020 - Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN DE000A12UK08) has successfully placed additional shares in the course of the full placement of the over-allotment option ("Greenshoe Option") by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG as lead manager in the IPO of Exasol AG.

Exasol, technology leader in the field of in-memory analytics databases, successfully placed 5.1 million shares from a cash capital increase in the course of the IPO and, due to very strong demand, 4.13 million shares including the greenshoe option from existing shareholders on the market. In total, the Mountain Alliance Group has realized exit proceeds in the mid seven-digit Euro range from its investment in Exasol since its entry into the company at the end of 2018. The company, which held 5.2% of the Exasol shares prior to the IPO, continues to hold 1.98% of the listed Exasol AG.

"We are very pleased with the overwhelming success of the IPO of our portfolio company. The high level of interest in Exasol, both in terms of subscriptions and via the stock exchange, demonstrates the quality of our investment on the one hand and reflects the great interest of investors in high-growth companies with a digital business model on the other. This provides impressive proof that Mountain Alliance is pursuing the ideal investment approach with its focus on digital growth champions," said Daniel Wild, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG.



About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an operative investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent and experienced investor, the company is dedicated to the industry of the future, in which it has many years of know-how and an excellent network: the digital business. Mountain Alliance AG currently holds portfolio companies in four segments: Technology, Digital Business Services, Digital Retail and Meta-Platforms & Media. Through its listing MA enables its shareholders a simple access to a diversified portfolio of digital assets.



