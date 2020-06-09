Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mountain Alliance AG    ECF   DE000A12UK08

MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG

(ECF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Alliance AG realizes higher partial proceeds from the IPO of Exasol AG through placement of greenshoe option

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Alliance AG realizes higher partial proceeds from the IPO of Exasol AG through placement of greenshoe option

09.06.2020 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mountain Alliance AG realizes higher partial proceeds from the IPO of Exasol AG through placement of greenshoe option

Munich, June 9, 2020 - Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN DE000A12UK08) has successfully placed additional shares in the course of the full placement of the over-allotment option ("Greenshoe Option") by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG as lead manager in the IPO of Exasol AG.

Exasol, technology leader in the field of in-memory analytics databases, successfully placed 5.1 million shares from a cash capital increase in the course of the IPO and, due to very strong demand, 4.13 million shares including the greenshoe option from existing shareholders on the market. In total, the Mountain Alliance Group has realized exit proceeds in the mid seven-digit Euro range from its investment in Exasol since its entry into the company at the end of 2018. The company, which held 5.2% of the Exasol shares prior to the IPO, continues to hold 1.98% of the listed Exasol AG.

"We are very pleased with the overwhelming success of the IPO of our portfolio company. The high level of interest in Exasol, both in terms of subscriptions and via the stock exchange, demonstrates the quality of our investment on the one hand and reflects the great interest of investors in high-growth companies with a digital business model on the other. This provides impressive proof that Mountain Alliance is pursuing the ideal investment approach with its focus on digital growth champions," said Daniel Wild, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG.


About Mountain Alliance AG:
Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an operative investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent and experienced investor, the company is dedicated to the industry of the future, in which it has many years of know-how and an excellent network: the digital business. Mountain Alliance AG currently holds portfolio companies in four segments: Technology, Digital Business Services, Digital Retail and Meta-Platforms & Media. Through its listing MA enables its shareholders a simple access to a diversified portfolio of digital assets.


Contact:
Mountain Alliance AG
Manfred Danner
Management Board
Bavariaring 17
80336 Munich
phone: +49 89 2314141 00
fax: +49 89 2314141 11
e-mail: danner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Graefelfing/Munich
phone: +49 89 1250903-30
e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


09.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Bavariaring 17
80336 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: danner@mountain-alliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1065553

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1065553  09.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1065553&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
03:35aMOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Mountain Alliance AG realizes higher partial proceeds fro..
EQ
05/22MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
05/20MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : realizes successful partial exit as part of Exasol AG's IPO
EQ
05/12MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : publishes Annual Report 2019 and Net Asset Value as of 31 De..
EQ
04/28MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : places cash capital increase using authorized capital for fi..
EQ
02/20MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : partial exit with capiton becoming new lead investor at A..
EQ
01/14MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : announces changes in the Management Board and a change in th..
EQ
2019MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : adjusts sales and earnings expectations for the financial ye..
EQ
2019MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : successfully completes partial secondary sale of shares in E..
EQ
2019MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,8 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net income 2020 0,10 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net Debt 2020 2,20 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2020 227x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 35,3 M 35,2 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
Duration : Period :
Mountain Alliance AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 €
Last Close Price 4,54 €
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Wild Chief Executive Officer
Hajo Riesenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Danner Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tim Schwenke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Neiser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG-23.70%35
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.48%525 742
NETFLIX, INC.29.64%184 493
NASPERS LIMITED27.03%74 375
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.68%64 296
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.25.24%34 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group