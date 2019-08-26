Log in
Mountain Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2019 | 12:15pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2019 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Justine
Last name(s): Wonneberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.20 EUR 10918.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.2000 EUR 10918.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Bavariaring 17
80336 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53489  26.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
