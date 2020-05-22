|
Mountain Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/22/2020 | 09:05am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.05.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Daniel
|Last name(s):
|Wild
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.40 EUR
|35200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.4000 EUR
|35200.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|
|Bavariaring 17
|
|80336 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|
