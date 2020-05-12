Log in
MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIMITED    MCG   CA6238912076

MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIMITED

(MCG)
Mountain China Announces Resignation of Director

05/12/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - ,Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (TSXV: MCG) (the "Company" or "Mountain China") wishes to announce that Mr. Che Yin (Frank) Tsui has resigned as a director of the Company.

"We appreciate Mr. Trui's many valuable contributions to the Company over the past few years," said Han Gang, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. "We wish Mr. Tsui well in his future endeavors."

On behalf of Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited

"SIGNED"
Mr. Han Gang
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 0086-10-66420868
Email: Investor_relations@mountainchinaresorts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies
of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55779


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gang Han Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Zhen Hua Mao Chairman
Yang Shi Chief Financial Officer
Che Yin Tsui Non-Independent Director
Jing Ru Guan Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIMITED-50.00%1
TUI AG-73.24%1 943
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-1.51%1 613
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-71.16%1 070
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-7.40%878
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-1.18%795
