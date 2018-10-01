Movado : Completes Acquisition of MVMT

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) (the “Company”) today announced that it
has completed its previously announced acquisition of MVMT Watches Inc.,
the owner of MVMT (“MVMT”), a global aspirational lifestyle brand. The
purchase price was comprised of an initial payment of approximately $100
million, or approximately $85 million net of tax benefits that are
anticipated to be generated from the acquisition, subject to working
capital and other closing adjustments, and two future contingent
payments that combined could total up to an additional $100 million
before tax benefits. The exact amount of the future payments will be
determined by MVMT’s future financial performance with no minimum
required future payment. The acquisition was funded through cash on
hand, although the Company anticipates replenishing a portion of its
cash through approximately $50 million of borrowings under its revolving
credit facility by October 31, 2018.
As previously announced, the benefits of the transaction include:
-
Adds a category-leading millennial brand created though world-class
digital execution that has a strong track record of growth,
category-leading site traffic and growing customer relationships that
will position Movado Group to accelerate its digital strategy.
-
Provides a significant global growth opportunity for Movado Group’s
portfolio as MVMT continues to cross-sell products within its existing
portfolio, expand product offerings within its core categories of
watches, sunglasses and accessories, and grow its presence in new
markets through its direct-to-consumer and wholesale business.
-
Allows MVMT to benefit from Movado Group’s global infrastructure and
distribution network to help accelerate MVMT’s expansion in untapped
categories, channels and geographies.
-
Increases Movado Group’s exposure to both aspirational and millennial
consumers through MVMT’s differentiated and affordable watches,
sunglasses and accessories.
-
Strengthens Movado Group’s digital and direct-to-consumer capabilities.
In its last fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, MVMT achieved revenue
of approximately $71 million. Movado Group expects the transaction to be
accretive to its results for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2019,
exclusive of transaction-related charges and the amortization of
anticipated purchase accounting adjustments.
Efraim Grinberg, Movado Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
stated, “We are pleased to officially welcome MVMT to Movado Group
having closed on this strategic acquisition. MVMT provides many benefits
to our Company – we add a strong digital brand to our portfolio; broaden
our customer reach to millennials, an important consumer segment; and
increase the sales and earnings potential of our Company with an
acquisition that we expect will be accretive to fiscal 2019 results. We
expect to leverage the strengths of MVMT combined with our scale and
operating platform to take the brand to a greater level of growth. With
the closing of this acquisition, we are well positioned to capitalize on
the full potential of our owned and licensed brands portfolio as we
focus on delivering sustainable long-term growth.”
Jake Kassan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of MVMT, stated, “I
am excited to officially be part of the Movado team. The entire MVMT
team shares in my excitement as we will now be able to benefit from the
resources and brand expertise of Movado Group that will help MVMT
achieve our long-term objectives.”
Kramer LaPlante, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of MVMT, added,
“I, along with the 39 associates at MVMT, share in the enthusiasm to be
part of Movado Group. We expect Movado Group’s scale, relationships and
expertise in the timepiece category to accelerate the growth and
development of our business as we maximize both businesses’ focus on
product innovation, unique design and value for the consumer.”
Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®,
OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®,
LACOSTE®, SCUDERIA FERRARI®, REBECCA MINKOFF® and URI MINKOFF® watches
worldwide, and operates Movado company stores in the United States and
Canada.
