Movado Group, Inc. : Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

03/23/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) invites investors to listen to a broadcast of the Company's conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings results on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sallie DeMarsilis, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (877) 407-0784 and reference conference ID number 13699996 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.movadogroup.com. The webcast will be archived online within one hour of the completion of the conference call and remain available for 90 days. Additionally, a telephonic re-play of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 26, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 9, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13699996.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE®, SCUDERIA FERRARI®, REBECCA MINKOFF® and URI MINKOFF® watches worldwide, and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
