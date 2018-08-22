Log in
MOVADO GROUP, INC
Movado Group, Inc. : Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

08/22/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) invites investors to listen to a broadcast of the Company's conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings results on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2019 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sallie DeMarsilis, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (888) 204-4368 and reference conference ID number 5255093 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.movadogroup.com. The webcast will be archived online within one hour of the completion of the conference call and remain available for 90 days. Additionally, a telephonic re-play of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 29, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 5, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 5255093.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE®, SCUDERIA FERRARI®, REBECCA MINKOFF® and URI MINKOFF® watches worldwide, and operates Movado company stores in the United States.


© Business Wire 2018
