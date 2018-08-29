Movado Group, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Results
08/29/2018 | 12:46pm CEST
~ Second Quarter Revenue of $144.1 million ~
~ Operating Income of $12.9 million Compared to $8.3 million in Prior
Year;Adjusted Operating Income of $14.6 million Compared to
$12.9 million in Prior Year ~
~ Raises Outlook to Reflect First Half Results and the Expected
Acquisition of MVMT ~
Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) today announced second quarter and
six-month results for the period ended July 31, 2018.
Net sales increased 11.9% to $144.1 million, or 10.5% on a constant
dollar basis
Operating income of $12.9 million versus $8.3 million in the prior
year period; Adjusted operating income of $14.6 million versus $12.9
million in the prior year
Diluted EPS of $0.39; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45 compared to $0.43
in prior year period
Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are
pleased to report another strong quarter with double-digit increases in
both sales and operating income combined with significant progress
against the priorities we set at the start of the year. Sales growth had
notable strength internationally in Europe and Latin America, as our
uniquely designed timepieces and sought-after brands continue to
resonate with consumers around the world. Olivia Burton, which we
acquired last July, continues to perform very well, and we are extremely
excited about the upcoming addition of another brand that connects with
millennials, the direct-to-consumer brand, MVMT. We have an exciting
product pipeline for the second half of the year and believe we are well
positioned to capitalize on the upcoming holiday season. Our balance
sheet remains strong with $175.6 million of cash and no debt before the
MVMT acquisition, which is expected to close on or about October 1,
2018. Given the strong results we’ve seen year-to-date and the pending
acquisition of MVMT, we are raising our annual outlook.”
During the second quarter fiscal 2019, the Company recorded a $0.7
million pre-tax charge, with a related tax benefit of $0.1 million, or
$0.02 per diluted share, in association with the previously-announced
amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the Olivia Burton
brand. The Company also recorded a $1.0 million pre-tax charge, with a
related tax benefit of $0.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share,
associated with professional fees in conjunction with the previously
announced MVMT acquisition. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the
Company recorded a $0.8 million pre-tax expense, with a related tax
benefit of $0.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in association with
the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the Olivia
Burton brand. During the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company
recorded a $4.5 million pre-tax charge, with a related tax benefit of
$0.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in conjunction with the
acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand and a $0.1 million pre-tax
charge, related to cost savings initiatives. In the first quarter of
fiscal 2018, the Company recorded a $6.3 million pre-tax charge, with a
related tax benefit of $1.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, related
to its cost savings initiatives.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 (See attached table
for GAAP and Non-GAAP measures)
Net sales increased 11.9% to $144.1 million compared to $128.8 million
in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Net sales in the second quarter
of fiscal 2019 were unfavorably impacted by $1.1 million due to the
adoption of ASC 606, which increased the markdown and return
allowances that would have historically been recorded this period. Net
sales on a constant dollar basis increased 10.5% compared to net sales
in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
Gross profit was $77.8 million, or 54.0% of sales, compared to $66.1
million, or 51.3% of sales, in the second quarter last year. Adjusted
gross profit for the second quarter fiscal 2018 was $66.4 million, or
51.6% of sales, which excludes $0.3 million of amortization of
acquisition accounting adjustments related to the Olivia Burton brand.
The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily the result of
changes in channel and product mix, favorable changes in foreign
currency exchange rates and increased leverage on fixed costs due to
increased sales.
Operating expenses were $65.0 million compared to $57.8 million in the
prior year period. Adjusted operating expenses for the second quarter
of fiscal 2019 were $63.2 million, which excludes $0.7 million of
expenses associated with the amortization of acquired intangible
assets related to the Olivia Burton brand and $1.0 million of expenses
related to professional fees in conjunction with the expected MVMT
acquisition. Adjusted operating expenses for the second quarter of
fiscal 2018 were $53.5 million, which excludes $4.2 million of
expenses and amortization related to the acquisition of the Olivia
Burton brand and $0.1 million of expenses related to the cost savings
initiatives. This increase in adjusted operating expenses was
primarily due to increased marketing investment, fluctuations in
foreign currency exchange rates and higher distribution and selling
costs resulting from increased net sales.
Operating income was $12.9 million compared to operating income of
$8.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. For the second
quarter of fiscal 2019, adjusted operating income was $14.6 million,
which excludes $0.7 million of pre-tax expenses associated with the
amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the Olivia
Burton brand and $1.0 million of expenses related to professional fees
in conjunction with the expected MVMT acquisition. For the second
quarter of fiscal 2018, adjusted operating income was $12.9 million,
which excludes $4.5 million of pre-tax expenses and amortization
related to the acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand and $0.1 million
of expenses related to the cost savings initiatives.
The Company recorded a tax provision of $3.6 million, which equates to
an effective tax rate of 28.3% compared to a tax provision of $2.6
million, or an effective tax rate of 32.0%, in the second quarter of
fiscal 2018. For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company
recorded an adjusted tax provision of $3.9 million or an adjusted tax
rate of 27.1% compared to an adjusted tax provision of $2.7 million or
an adjusted tax rate of 21.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
Net income was $9.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to
$5.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of
fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2019
was $10.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, which excludes $0.6
million of amortization expense, net of $0.1 million of tax, related
to the acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand, and $0.8 million
associated with professional fees in conjunction with the expected
MVMT acquisition, net of $0.2 million of tax. Adjusted net income in
the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $9.9 million, or $0.43 per
diluted share, which excludes $4.4 million of expenses and
amortization, net of $0.1 million of tax, related to the acquisition
of the Olivia Burton brand, and $0.1 million associated with the cost
savings initiatives.
First Half Fiscal 2019 (See attached table for
GAAP and Non-GAAP measures)
Net sales were $271.2 million compared to $228.0 million in the first
six months of fiscal 2018, an increase of 18.9%. Net sales in the
fiscal 2019 period were favorably impacted by $1.1 million due to the
adoption of ASC 606, which decreased the markdown and return
allowances that would have historically been recorded this period. Net
sales on a constant dollar basis increased 15.6% compared to net sales
in the first six months of fiscal 2018.
Gross profit was $145.4 million, or 53.6% of sales, compared to $115.3
million, or 50.5% of sales in the same period last year. Adjusted
gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2018, which excludes
$0.3 million of amortization of acquisition accounting adjustments
related to the Olivia Burton brand and $1.4 million in charges related
to the cost savings initiatives, was $116.9 million, or 51.3% of
sales. The increase in adjusted gross margin from the first half of
last year was primarily the result of changes in channel and product
mix, favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates and
increased leverage on fixed costs due to increased sales.
Operating expenses were $124.4 million as compared to $110.6 million
in the first six months of last fiscal year. For the first six months
of fiscal 2019, adjusted operating expenses were $121.9 million, which
excludes $1.5 million of amortization expense related to the
acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand and $1.0 million of expenses
related to professional fees in conjunction with the expected MVMT
acquisition. For the first six months of fiscal 2018, adjusted
operating expenses were $101.3 million, which excludes $4.2 million of
expenses and amortization related to the acquisition of the Olivia
Burton brand and $5.0 million of expenses related to the cost savings
initiatives. The increase in adjusted operating expenses was primarily
the result of increased marketing investment, fluctuations in foreign
currency exchange rates and higher distribution and selling costs
resulting from increased net sales.
Operating income was $21.0 million compared to operating income of
$4.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2018. Adjusted
operating income for the first half of fiscal 2019, which excludes
$1.5 million of amortization expense related to the acquisition of the
Olivia Burton brand and $1.0 million of expenses related to
professional fees in conjunction with the expected MVMT acquisition,
was $23.5 million compared to adjusted operating income of $15.6
million for the first half of fiscal 2018, which excludes $4.5 million
of expenses and amortization related to the acquisition of the Olivia
Burton brand and $6.4 million of expenses related to the cost savings
initiatives.
The Company recorded a tax provision in the first six months of fiscal
2019 of $3.5 million as compared to a tax provision of $2.9 million in
the first six months of last year. Based upon adjusted pre-tax income,
the adjusted tax provision was $3.9 million in the first half of
fiscal 2019 compared to an adjusted tax provision of $4.9 million in
the first half of fiscal 2018.
Net income was $17.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to
$1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the first six months of
fiscal 2018. For the first half of fiscal 2019, adjusted net income
was $19.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, which excludes $1.2
million in amortization expense, net of tax, related to the
acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand and $0.8 million, net of tax,
related to professional fees in conjunction with the expected MVMT
acquisition. This compares to adjusted net income for the first six
months of fiscal 2018 of $10.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share,
which excludes $4.4 million in expenses and amortization, net of tax,
related to the acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand and $4.5
million, net of tax, related to the cost savings initiatives.
MVMT Acquisition
On August 15, 2018, the Company announced that it entered into a
definitive agreement to acquire MVMT Watches Inc, the owner of MVMT.
MVMT is a fast-growing watch and accessory brand headquartered in Los
Angeles and has built an engaged social media community with over 4.5
million followers on Facebook and Instagram. The Company believes the
MVMT acquisition adds a premier digital brand that complements its
existing portfolio as well as a strong creative and digital team. The
integration into Movado Group’s infrastructure and systems, which the
Company believes should be completed in fiscal 2020, will allow MVMT to
expand globally and into select wholesale channels allowing for
continued omni channel development. The combination will allow for
important synergies in supply chain, logistics and fulfillment to help
enable MVMT’s long-term operating growth. This acquisition is a key
element of Movado Group’s digital strategy, which has been progressing
over the past year.
Updated Fiscal 2019 Outlook
The Company is updating its outlook for fiscal 2019 to reflect the
performance of the first half of the year and, assuming the acquisition
closes on October 1, 2018, the addition of four months of the MVMT brand
in the Company’s operations, excluding transaction-related costs and the
amortization of acquisition accounting adjustments relating to the
acquisition of Olivia Burton and the expected acquisition of MVMT. For
fiscal 2019, the Company now anticipates that net sales will be in the
range of $660.0 million to $675.0 million and operating income will be
approximately $75.0 million to $77.0 million. The Company anticipates
net income in fiscal 2019 to be approximately $58.0 million to $59.7
million, or $2.45 to $2.55 per diluted share, reflecting a 22.0%
anticipated effective tax rate. The Company's outlook assumes no further
significant fluctuations from prevailing foreign currency exchange rates.
Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program
The Company announced that on August 29, 2018, the Board of Directors
approved the payment on September 25, 2018 of a cash dividend in the
amount of $0.20 for each share of the Company’s outstanding common stock
and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close
of business on September 11, 2018.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased 21,900
shares under its share repurchase program. As of July 31, 2018, the
Company had $46.0 million remaining under the $50.0 million share
repurchase authorization.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host a conference call and audio webcast
to discuss its results today, August 29, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888)-204-4368.
Additionally, a live webcast of the call can be accessed at www.movadogroup.com.
The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website approximately one
hour after the conclusion of the call. Additionally, a telephonic
re-play of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 29,
2018 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 5, 2018 and can be accessed by
dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 5255093.
Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, OLIVIA
BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE®,
SCUDERIA FERRARI®, REBECCA MINKOFF® and URI MINKOFF® watches worldwide,
and operates Movado company stores in the United States.
In this release, the Company presents certain financial measures that
are not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles
in the United States (“GAAP”). Specifically, the Company is presenting
adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating
expenses and adjusted operating income, which are gross profit, gross
margin, operating expenses and operating income, respectively, under
GAAP, adjusted to eliminate the expenses and amortization of acquisition
accounting adjustments related to the Olivia Burton brand acquisition,
professional fees related to the expected acquisition of MVMT and
charges for the Company’s cost savings initiatives. The Company is also
presenting adjusted tax provision, which is the tax provision under
GAAP, adjusted to eliminate the impact of charges for the Olivia Burton
brand acquisition, the expected MVMT acquisition and the Company’s cost
savings initiatives. The Company believes these adjusted measures are
useful because they give investors information about the Company’s
financial performance without the effect of certain items that the
Company believes are not characteristic of its usual operations. The
Company is also presenting adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per
share and adjusted effective tax rate, which are net income, earnings
per share and effective tax rate, respectively, under GAAP, adjusted to
eliminate the after-tax impact of amortization of acquisition accounting
adjustments related to the Olivia Burton brand acquisition, the MVMT
acquisition and the Company’s cost savings initiatives. The Company
believes that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and
adjusted effective tax rate are useful measures of performance because
they give investors information about the Company’s financial
performance without the effect of certain items that the Company
believes are not characteristic of its usual operations. Additionally,
the Company is presenting constant currency information to provide a
framework to assess how its business performed excluding the effects of
foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in the current period.
Comparisons of financial results on a constant dollar basis are
calculated by translating each foreign currency at the same US dollar
exchange rate as in effect for the prior-year period for both periods
being compared.The Company believes this information is useful
to investors to facilitate comparisons of operating results. These
non-GAAP financial measures are designed to complement the GAAP
financial information presented in this release. The non-GAAP financial
measures presented should not be considered in isolation from or as a
substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures, and the methods
of their calculation may differ substantially from similarly titled
measures used by other companies.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The
Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking
statements using words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,”
“targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,”
“estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should” and variations of such words and
similar expressions. Similarly, statements in this press release that
describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans,
intentions or goals are also forward-looking statements. Accordingly,
such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual
results, performance or achievements and levels of future dividends to
differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these
statements. These risks and uncertainties may include, but are not
limited to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing set forth in
the MVMT acquisition agreement, general economic and business conditions
which may impact disposable income of consumers in the United States and
the other significant markets (including Europe) where the Company’s
products are sold, uncertainty regarding such economic and business
conditions, trends in consumer debt levels and bad debt write-offs,
general uncertainty related to possible terrorist attacks, natural
disasters, the stability of the European Union (including the impact of
the United Kingdom’s process to exit from the European Union) and
defaults on or downgrades of sovereign debt and the impact of any of
those events on consumer spending, changes in consumer preferences and
popularity of particular designs, new product development and
introduction, decrease in mall traffic and increase in e-commerce, the
ability of the Company to successfully implement its business
strategies, competitive products and pricing, the impact of “smart”
watches and other wearable tech products on the traditional watch
market, seasonality, availability of alternative sources of supply in
the case of the loss of any significant supplier or any supplier’s
inability to fulfill the Company’s orders, the loss of or curtailed
sales to significant customers, the Company’s dependence on key
employees and officers, the ability to successfully integrate the
operations of acquired businesses (including Olivia Burton and MVMT)
without disruption to other business activities, the possible impairment
of acquired intangible assets including goodwill if the carrying value
of any reporting unit were to exceed its fair value, the continuation of
the company’s major warehouse and distribution centers, the continuation
of licensing arrangements with third parties, losses possible from
pending or future litigation, the ability to secure and protect
trademarks, patents and other intellectual property rights, the ability
to lease new stores on suitable terms in desired markets and to complete
construction on a timely basis, the ability of the Company to
successfully manage its expenses on a continuing basis, information
systems failure or breaches of network security, the continued
availability to the Company of financing and credit on favorable terms,
business disruptions,general risks associated with doing
business outside the United States including, without limitation, import
duties, tariffs, quotas, political and economic stability, changes to
existing laws or regulations, and success of hedging strategies with
respect to currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the other factors
discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements reflect
the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently
available to it. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press
release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated with the
passage of time. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward
looking statements and this release shall not be construed to indicate
the assumption by the Company of any duty to update its outlook in the
future.
(Tables to follow)
MOVADO GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
144,093
$
128,781
$
271,242
$
228,046
Cost of sales
66,259
62,655
125,884
112,783
Gross profit
77,834
66,126
145,358
115,263
Operating expenses
64,974
57,809
124,359
110,594
Operating income
12,860
8,317
20,999
4,669
Interest expense
(162
)
(390
)
(384
)
(746
)
Interest income
57
129
114
251
Income before income taxes
12,755
8,056
20,729
4,174
Provision for income taxes
3,615
2,574
3,474
2,851
Net income attributed to Movado Group, Inc.
9,140
5,482
17,255
1,323
Per Share Information:
Net income attributed to Movado Group, Inc.
$
0.39
$
0.24
$
0.73
$
0.06
Weighted diluted average shares outstanding
23,712
23,218
23,585
23,253
MOVADO GROUP, INC.
GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except for percentage data)
(Unaudited)
As Reported
% Change
Three Months Ended
% Change
Constant
July 31,
As Reported
Dollar
2018
2017
Total Net sales
$144,093
$128,781
11.9%
10.5%
As Reported
% Change
Six Months Ended
% Change
Constant
July 31,
As Reported
Dollar
2018
2017
Total Net sales
$271,242
$228,046
18.9%
15.6%
MOVADO GROUP, INC.
GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Net Sales
Gross Profit
Operating Income
Pre-tax Income
Provision for Income Taxes
Net Income Attributed to
Movado Group, Inc.
EPS
Three Months Ended July 31, 2018
As Reported (GAAP)
$
144,093
$
77,834
$
12,860
$
12,755
$
3,615
$
9,140
$
0.39
Olivia Burton Costs (1)
719
719
137
582
0.02
MVMT Costs (2)
1,020
1,020
174
846
0.04
Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)
$
144,093
$
77,834
$
14,599
$
14,494
$
3,926
$
10,568
$
0.45
Three Months Ended July 31, 2017
As Reported (GAAP)
$
128,781
$
66,126
$
8,317
$
8,056
$
2,574
$
5,482
$
0.24
Olivia Burton Costs (1)
279
4,515
4,515
124
4,391
0.19
Cost Savings Initiatives (3)
85
85
19
66
0.00
Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)
$
128,781
$
66,405
$
12,917
$
12,656
$
2,717
$
9,939
$
0.43
Six Months Ended July 31, 2018
As Reported (GAAP)
$
271,242
$
145,358
$
20,999
$
20,729
$
3,474
$
17,255
$
0.73
Olivia Burton Costs (1)
1,486
1,486
282
1,204
0.05
MVMT Costs (2)
1,020
1,020
174
846
0.04
Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)
$
271,242
$
145,358
$
23,505
$
23,235
$
3,930
$
19,305
$
0.82
Six Months Ended July 31, 2017
As Reported (GAAP)
$
228,046
$
115,263
$
4,669
$
4,174
$
2,851
$
1,323
$
0.06
Olivia Burton Costs (1)
279
4,515
4,515
124
4,391
0.19
Cost Savings Initiatives (3)
1,402
6,419
6,419
1,936
4,483
0.19
Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)
$
228,046
$
116,944
$
15,603
$
15,108
$
4,911
$
10,197
$
0.44
(1)
FY 2019 expense relates to the amortization of certain acquired
finite lived assets for the Olivia Burton brand. FY 2018 expense
includes the aforementioned amortization expenses as well as
transaction charges, and the amortization of certain accounting
adjustments associated with the acquisition of the Olivia Burton
brand.
(2)
Related to costs associated with the acquisition of MVMT brand.
(3)
Related to a charge for severance and payroll related, other
expenses and occupancy expenses.
MOVADO GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
July 31,
January 31,
July 31,
2018
2018
2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
175,583
$
214,811
$
162,417
Trade receivables, net
83,818
83,098
81,513
Inventories
171,417
151,676
176,967
Other current assets
37,852
32,015
31,825
Total current assets
468,670
481,600
452,722
Property, plant and equipment, net
24,533
24,671
31,412
Deferred and non-current income taxes
8,074
6,443
24,924
Goodwill
55,744
60,269
56,116
Other intangibles, net
19,976
23,124
23,184
Other non-current assets
50,251
49,273
45,715
Total assets
$
627,248
$
645,380
$
634,073
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Loans payable to bank, current
$
-
$
25,000
$
5,000
Accounts payable
34,578
24,364
35,174
Accrued liabilities
50,054
47,943
44,192
Income taxes payable
5,996
2,989
1,730
Total current liabilities
90,628
100,296
86,096
Loans payable to bank
-
-
25,000
Deferred and non-current income taxes payable
29,718
33,063
7,759
Other non-current liabilities
43,548
41,686
37,060
Shareholders' equity
463,354
470,335
478,158
Total liabilities and equity
$
627,248
$
645,380
$
634,073
MOVADO GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
17,255
$
1,323
Depreciation and amortization
6,495
6,009
Other non-cash adjustments
1,860
2,884
Cost savings initiatives
-
6,419
Changes in working capital
(22,063
)
(26,355
)
Changes in non-current assets and liabilities
584
(302
)
Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities
4,131
(10,022
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(5,060
)
(2,005
)
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(78,991
)
Restricted cash deposits
-
1,018
Trademarks and other intangibles
(217
)
(463
)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(5,277
)
(80,441
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of bank borrowings
(25,000
)
-
Dividends paid
(9,229
)
(5,967
)
Stock repurchase
(2,057
)
(1,655
)
Other financing
4,825
(733
)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(31,461
)
(8,355
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash
(6,621
)
4,956
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(39,228
)
(93,862
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
215,411
256,879
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash at end of period
$
176,183
$
163,017
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
175,583
162,417
Restricted cash included in other non-current assets