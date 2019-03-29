Log in
03/29/2019
200.05 NOK   -0.67%
03:52a290319 | MOWI ASA : Organizational change...
PU
01:37aMOWI ASA : Organizational change
AQ
03/28MOWI ASA : - Integrated Annual Report 2018
AQ
290319 | Mowi ASA: Organizational change...

03/29/2019 | 03:52am EDT

Kristine Gramstad Wedler, Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside Mowi and will end her employment with the company effective from 1 April 2019. We would like to thank Kristine for her contributions to Mowi.

Mowi's Group Management Team, effective 1 April 2019, will be as follows:

  • CEO: Alf-Helge Aarskog
  • CFO: Ivan Vindheim
  • COO Farming: Per-Roar Gjerde
  • COO Sales & Marketing: Ola Brattvoll
  • COO Fish Feed: Ben Hadfield
  • Chief Technology Officer & Head of Global R&D: Øyvind Oaland
  • Global Director HR: Anne Lorgen Riise
  • Chief Strategy Officer: Glenn Flanders

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Marine Harvest ASA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
