290319 | Mowi ASA: Organizational change...

Kristine Gramstad Wedler, Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside Mowi and will end her employment with the company effective from 1 April 2019. We would like to thank Kristine for her contributions to Mowi.

Mowi's Group Management Team, effective 1 April 2019, will be as follows:

CEO: Alf-Helge Aarskog

CFO: Ivan Vindheim

COO Farming: Per-Roar Gjerde

COO Sales & Marketing: Ola Brattvoll

COO Fish Feed: Ben Hadfield

Chief Technology Officer & Head of Global R&D: Øyvind Oaland

Global Director HR: Anne Lorgen Riise

Chief Strategy Officer: Glenn Flanders

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.