290319 | Mowi ASA: Organizational change...

Kristine Gramstad Wedler, Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside Mowi and will end her employment with the company effective from 1 April 2019. We would like to thank Kristine for her contributions to Mowi.
Mowi's Group Management Team, effective 1 April 2019, will be as follows:
-
CEO: Alf-Helge Aarskog
-
CFO: Ivan Vindheim
-
COO Farming: Per-Roar Gjerde
-
COO Sales & Marketing: Ola Brattvoll
-
COO Fish Feed: Ben Hadfield
-
Chief Technology Officer & Head of Global R&D: Øyvind Oaland
-
Global Director HR: Anne Lorgen Riise
-
Chief Strategy Officer: Glenn Flanders
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
