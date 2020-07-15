Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Mowi ASA    MHG   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mowi : second-quarter earnings and harvest volume top forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 01:09am EDT

Mowi, the world's largest fish farmer, posted higher than expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said harvest volumes beat its own forecast.

Mowi, the world's largest fish farmer, posted higher than expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said harvest volumes beat its own forecast.

Mowi harvested 104,000 tonnes of salmon during the quarter, above its own guidance from May of 102,500 tonnes, it said in a preliminary report.

Operating profits for the April-June period fell to about 96 million euros (£87.08 million) from 211 million euros a year ago, while analysts on average had expected earnings of 80 million according to data collected by Refinitiv.

Mowi's complete report for the second quarter will be released on August 26.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MOWI ASA
01:09aMOWI : second-quarter earnings and harvest volume top forecast
RE
12:30aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Q2 2020 Trading update
AQ
07/13European salmon sales to China slowly recovering after virus scare
RE
07/06MOWI : soy suppliers commit to 100% deforestation free supply chain
AQ
07/03MOWI : soy suppliers commit to 100% deforestation free supply chain
PU
06/30MOWI ASA : Organisational change
AQ
06/25MOWI : Share purchase by Mowi ASA's Board members
AQ
06/25MOWI : Share purchase by Mowi ASA's Board members
AQ
06/22MOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Exercise of senior executive share options/purchase of ow..
AQ
06/18Norway's salmon exports to China fell amid virus outbreak
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 475 M 4 756 M 4 756 M
Net income 2020 2 839 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2020 17 928 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 3,24%
Capitalization 86 694 M 9 225 M 9 271 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart MOWI ASA
Duration : Period :
Mowi ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOWI ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 178,60 NOK
Last Close Price 167,65 NOK
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Øyvind Oaland Chief Operating Officer-Farming Norway
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOWI ASA-26.53%9 225
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.35.21%5 998
SALMAR ASA-4.79%5 156
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP-6.18%3 476
THAI UNION GROUP0.00%2 042
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-11.16%1 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group