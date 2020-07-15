Mowi : second-quarter earnings and harvest volume top forecast

Mowi, the world's largest fish farmer, posted higher than expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said harvest volumes beat its own forecast.

Mowi harvested 104,000 tonnes of salmon during the quarter, above its own guidance from May of 102,500 tonnes, it said in a preliminary report.

Operating profits for the April-June period fell to about 96 million euros (£87.08 million) from 211 million euros a year ago, while analysts on average had expected earnings of 80 million according to data collected by Refinitiv.

Mowi's complete report for the second quarter will be released on August 26.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)