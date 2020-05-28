Log in
Mpact Limited    MPT   ZAE000156501

MPACT LIMITED

(MPT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/27
8.58 ZAR   +7.12%
Mpact : AGM logistical arrangements

05/28/2020 | 08:18am EDT
Mpact shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the announcement released on 30 April 2020 informing shareholders that, as a consequence of the lockdown imposed in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), scheduled to be held at 13:00 on Thursday, 4 June 2020, will be conducted entirely by way of electronic communication.

Shareholders who wish to participate in and/or vote electronically at the AGM should contact The Meeting Specialists ("TMS") on proxy@tmsmeetings.co.za or on +27 11 520 7952/0/1 as soon as possible and by no later than Tuesday, 2 June 2020 at 13:00. Alternatively, the Form of Proxy and Electronic Participation Application Form can be electronically completed and submitted by clicking on the following link on the Company's website:https://www.mpact.co.za/assets/investors-and- media/reports/IR19/downloads/mpact-Ltd.-form-of-proxy-and-electronic- participation-application-form-for-the-agm-on-4062020.pdf

Shareholders may still register to participate in and/or vote electronically at the AGM after this date, provided, however, that those Shareholders are fully verified (as required in terms of section 63(1) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008) and are registered at the commencement of the AGM. Dematerialised shareholders without "own name" registration would still need to submit proxies via the Central Securities Depository Participants ("CSDP") or obtain a letter of representation to attend the meeting. TMS will assist Shareholders with all the requirements for electronic participation and is obliged to validate the information of each Shareholder's entitlement to participate in and/or vote at the AGM before providing it with the necessary means to access the AGM electronically and/or the electronic voting platform. Link Market Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd. ("Link") will act as scrutineers.

Shareholders will be liable for their own network charges in relation to electronic participation in and/or voting at the AGM and it will not be for the expense of the JSE Ltd. ("JSE"), Mpact, TMS or Link. Neither the JSE, Mpact, TMS or Link can be held accountable in the case of loss of network connectivity or network failure which would prevent a Shareholder from participating in and/or voting at the AGM electronically.

Notwithstanding the availability of the electronic voting platform, Shareholders may still submit forms of proxy to TMS (in the case of certificated shareholders and dematerialised shareholders with "own-name" registration) or provide instructions to their appointed CSDP or broker (in the case of dematerialised shareholders without "own-name" registration) by no later than 13:00 on Tuesday, 2 June 2020 or the time and date stipulated by the CSDP or broker, respectively. For the avoidance of doubt, forms of proxy submitted to TMS in respect of the AGM prior to this announcement remain valid.

Should you have any queries before or on the day of the AGM, you can contact:
Donna Maree Dickson (Mpact Group Company Secretary)- DDickson@mpact.co.za; or
Izzy van Schoor (The Meeting Specialist)- izzy.vanschoor@tmsmeetings.co.za; or
Link Market Services - meetfax@linkmarketservices.co.za; or
Marlize Keyter (Investor Relations consultant) - mkeyter@kris.co.za

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 12:17:03 UTC
