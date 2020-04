The Mpact board announced that Ms Donna Dickson has been appointed as Group Company Secretary, with effect from 1 May 2020.



Ms Dickson will replace CorpStat Governance Services (Pty) Ltd. ("CorpStat"), represented by Karen Waldeck, which acted as Interim Group Company Secretary.

