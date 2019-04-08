Mpact : Acceptance of performance share awards to directors and prescribed officers

|
Acceptance of bonus share grants to directors, prescribed officers and company secretary
Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN:ZAE000156501
('Mpact' or 'the Company')
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:
ACCEPTANCE OF BONUS SHARE GRANTS TO DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND
COMPANY SECRETARY
DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED
Name : BW Strong
Office held : Chief Executive Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional
bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares : 83,806
Award price* : R23.45
Total value of award : R1,965,250.70
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : BDV Clark
Office held : Chief Financial Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional
bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares : 63,856
Award price* : R23.45
Total value of award : R1,497,423.20
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
Name : RP von Veh
Office held : Managing Director - Converting
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional
bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares : 67,915
Award price* : R23.45
Total value of award : R1,592,606.75
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : HM Thompson
Office held : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional
bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares : 69,399
Award price* : R23.45
Total value of award : R1,627,406.55
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : N Naidoo
Office held : Managing Director - Plastics Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional
bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares : 53,360
Award price* : R23.45
Total value of award : R1,251,292.00
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
Name : JW Hunt
Office held : Managing Director
Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional
bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares : 43,992
Award price* : R23.45
Total value of award : R1,031,612.40
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : J Stumpf
Office held : Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional
bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares : 66,113
Award price* : R23.45
Total value of award : R1,550,349.85
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
COMPANY SECRETARY / DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
Name : MN Sepuru
Office held : Company Secretary
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional
bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares : 20,200
Award price* : R23.45
Total value of award : R473,690.00
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Note:
1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control
over and management of a significant portion of the Company or
regularly participate therein to a material degree.
* Award price is calculated on a 15-trading day VWAP starting from 14
March 2019 to 4 April 2019.
Melrose Arch
8 April 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
