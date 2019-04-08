Log in
Mpact : Acceptance of performance share awards to directors and prescribed officers

04/08/2019 | 10:23am EDT
MPACT LIMITED - Acceptance of bonus share grants to directors prescribed officers and company secretary
8 April 2019 15:46 
MPT 201904080043A
Acceptance of bonus share grants to directors, prescribed officers and company secretary

Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN:ZAE000156501
('Mpact' or 'the Company')

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:

ACCEPTANCE OF BONUS SHARE GRANTS TO DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND
COMPANY SECRETARY

DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED

Name                     :   BW Strong
Office held              :   Chief Executive Officer
Company                  :   Mpact Limited
Date of acceptance       :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction    :   Off-market acceptance of conditional
                             bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities      :   Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares   :   83,806
Award price*             :   R23.45
Total value of award     :   R1,965,250.70
Nature of interest       :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained       :   Yes

Name                     :   BDV Clark
Office held              :   Chief Financial Officer
Company                  :   Mpact Limited
Date of acceptance       :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction    :   Off-market acceptance of conditional
                             bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities      :   Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares   :   63,856
Award price*             :   R23.45
Total value of award     :   R1,497,423.20
Nature of interest       :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained       :   Yes

DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name                     :   RP von Veh
Office held              :   Managing Director - Converting
Company                  :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance       :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction    :   Off-market acceptance of conditional
                             bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities      :   Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares   :   67,915
Award price*             :   R23.45
Total value of award     :   R1,592,606.75
Nature of interest       :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained       :   Yes

Name                     :   HM Thompson
Office held              :   Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
                             Division
Company                  :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance       :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction    :   Off-market acceptance of conditional
                             bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities      :   Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares   :   69,399
Award price*             :   R23.45
Total value of award     :   R1,627,406.55
Nature of interest       :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained       :   Yes

Name                     :   N Naidoo
Office held              :   Managing Director - Plastics Division
Company                  :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance       :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction    :   Off-market acceptance of conditional
                             bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities      :   Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares   :   53,360
Award price*             :   R23.45
Total value of award     :   R1,251,292.00
Nature of interest       :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained       :   Yes

PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
Name                     :   JW Hunt
Office held              :   Managing Director
Company                  :   Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance       :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction    :   Off-market acceptance of conditional
                             bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities      :   Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares   :   43,992
Award price*             :   R23.45
Total value of award     :   R1,031,612.40
Nature of interest       :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained       :   Yes

Name                     :   J Stumpf
Office held              :   Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company                  :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of acceptance       :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction    :   Off-market acceptance of conditional
                             bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities      :   Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares   :   66,113
Award price*             :   R23.45
Total value of award     :   R1,550,349.85
Nature of interest       :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained       :   Yes

COMPANY SECRETARY / DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name                     :   MN Sepuru
Office held              :   Company Secretary
Company                  :   Mpact Limited
Date of acceptance       :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction    :   Off-market acceptance of conditional
                             bonus share grants vesting in March 2022
Class of securities      :   Ordinary shares
Number of bonus shares   :   20,200
Award price*             :   R23.45
Total value of award     :   R473,690.00
Nature of interest       :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained       :   Yes

Note:

1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control
   over and management of a significant portion of the Company or
   regularly participate therein to a material degree.

   * Award price is calculated on a 15-trading day VWAP starting from 14
   March 2019 to 4 April 2019.

Melrose Arch
8 April 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 08/04/2019 03:46:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 14:22:07 UTC
