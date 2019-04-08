Mpact : Acceptance of performance share awards to directors and prescribed officers

MPT 201904080043A Acceptance of bonus share grants to directors, prescribed officers and company secretary Mpact Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2004/025229/06) JSE share code: MPT ISIN:ZAE000156501 ('Mpact' or 'the Company') In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed: ACCEPTANCE OF BONUS SHARE GRANTS TO DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY SECRETARY DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED Name : BW Strong Office held : Chief Executive Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2022 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 83,806 Award price* : R23.45 Total value of award : R1,965,250.70 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : BDV Clark Office held : Chief Financial Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2022 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 63,856 Award price* : R23.45 Total value of award : R1,497,423.20 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : RP von Veh Office held : Managing Director - Converting Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2022 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 67,915 Award price* : R23.45 Total value of award : R1,592,606.75 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : HM Thompson Office held : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2022 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 69,399 Award price* : R23.45 Total value of award : R1,627,406.55 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : N Naidoo Office held : Managing Director - Plastics Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2022 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 53,360 Award price* : R23.45 Total value of award : R1,251,292.00 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes PRESCRIBED OFFICERS Name : JW Hunt Office held : Managing Director Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2022 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 43,992 Award price* : R23.45 Total value of award : R1,031,612.40 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : J Stumpf Office held : Managing Director - Corrugated Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2022 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 66,113 Award price* : R23.45 Total value of award : R1,550,349.85 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes COMPANY SECRETARY / DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : MN Sepuru Office held : Company Secretary Company : Mpact Limited Date of acceptance : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2022 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 20,200 Award price* : R23.45 Total value of award : R473,690.00 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Note: 1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control over and management of a significant portion of the Company or regularly participate therein to a material degree. * Award price is calculated on a 15-trading day VWAP starting from 14 March 2019 to 4 April 2019. Melrose Arch 8 April 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 08/04/2019 03:46:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.