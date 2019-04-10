Mpact : Dealings in securities by directors prescribed officers and company secretary
04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT
Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY
SECRETARY
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:
BONUS SHARE PLAN (BSP)
DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED
Name : BW Strong
Position : Chief Executive Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 16,268 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R375,994.15
Number of shares retained : 19,681
Total value of shares retained : R454,877.11
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : BDV Clark
Position : Chief Financial Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 12,489 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R288,652.01
Number of shares retained : 15,111
Total value of shares retained : R349,252.99
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
Name : RP von Veh
Position : Managing Director - Converting
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 30,499 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R704,908.13
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : HM Thompson
Position : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 13,297 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R307 326.91
Number of shares retained : 16,086
Total value of shares retained : R371,787.67
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : N Naidoo
Office held : Managing Director - Plastics Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 23,273 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R537,897.21
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
Name : JW Hunt
Position : Managing Director
Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 8,453 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R195,369.96
Number of shares retained : 10,225
Total value of shares retained : R236,325.31
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : J Stumpf
Office held : Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 2,977 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R68,805.91
Number of shares retained : 3,600
Total value of shares retained : R83,205.00
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
COMPANY SECRETARY/DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
Name : MN Sepuru
Position : Company Secretary
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 5,335 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R123,305.18
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)
DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED
Name : BW Strong
Position : Chief Executive Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 9,080 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R209,861.50
Number of shares retained : 10,984
Total value of shares retained : R253,867.70
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : BDV Clark
Position : Chief Financial Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 4,141 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R95,708.86
Number of shares retained : 5,010
Total value of shares retained : R115,793.63
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
Name : RP von Veh
Position : Managing Director - Converting
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 9,947 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R229,900.03
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : HM Thompson
Position : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 3,729 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R86,186.51
Number of shares retained : 4,509
Total value of shares retained : R104,214.26
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : N Naidoo
Office held : Managing Director - Plastics Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 6,453 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R149,144.96
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
PRESCRIBED OFFICER
Name : JW Hunt
Position : Managing Director
Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 2,388 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R55,192.65
Number of shares retained : 2,887
Total value of shares retained : R66,725.78
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : J Stumpf
Position : Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have
vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold : 3,425 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold : R79,160.31
Number of shares retained : 4,143
Total value of shares retained : R95,755.08
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
*Average sale price is based on transactions effected by the Share Trust over a period of 3
days, as follows:
No. of Price
shares sold per share
3 April 2019 10,057 R23.7000
4 April 2019 169,536 R23.1384
5 April 2019 105,345 R23.0146
Melrose Arch
10 April 2019
