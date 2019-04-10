Log in
Mpact : Dealings in securities by directors prescribed officers and company secretary

04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT
Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY
SECRETARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:

BONUS SHARE PLAN (BSP)

DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED

Name                            :   BW Strong
Position                        :   Chief Executive Officer
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   16,268 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R375,994.15
Number of shares retained       :   19,681
Total value of shares retained  :   R454,877.11
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   BDV Clark
Position                        :   Chief Financial Officer
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   12,489 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R288,652.01
Number of shares retained       :   15,111
Total value of shares retained  :   R349,252.99
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name                            :   RP von Veh
Position                        :   Managing Director - Converting
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   30,499 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R704,908.13
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   HM Thompson
Position                        :   Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   13,297 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R307 326.91
Number of shares retained       :   16,086
Total value of shares retained  :   R371,787.67
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   N Naidoo
Office held                     :   Managing Director - Plastics Division
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   23,273 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R537,897.21
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Name                            :   JW Hunt
Position                        :   Managing Director
Company                         :   Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   8,453 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R195,369.96
Number of shares retained       :   10,225
Total value of shares retained  :   R236,325.31
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   J Stumpf
Office held                     :   Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   2,977 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R68,805.91
Number of shares retained       :   3,600
Total value of shares retained  :   R83,205.00
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

COMPANY SECRETARY/DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name                            :   MN Sepuru
Position                        :   Company Secretary
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   5,335 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R123,305.18
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes


PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED

Name                            :   BW Strong
Position                        :   Chief Executive Officer
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   9,080 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R209,861.50
Number of shares retained       :   10,984
Total value of shares retained  :   R253,867.70
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   BDV Clark
Position                        :   Chief Financial Officer
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   4,141 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R95,708.86
Number of shares retained       :   5,010
Total value of shares retained  :   R115,793.63
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name                            :   RP von Veh
Position                        :   Managing Director - Converting
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   9,947 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R229,900.03
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   HM Thompson
Position                        :   Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   3,729 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R86,186.51
Number of shares retained       :   4,509
Total value of shares retained  :   R104,214.26
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   N Naidoo
Office held                     :   Managing Director - Plastics Division
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   6,453 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R149,144.96
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

PRESCRIBED OFFICER

Name                            :   JW Hunt
Position                        :   Managing Director
Company                         :   Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   2,388 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R55,192.65
Number of shares retained       :   2,887
Total value of shares retained  :   R66,725.78
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   J Stumpf
Position                        :   Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   5 April 2019
Nature of transaction           :   On market disposal of shares that have
                                    vested in respect of the 2016 Performance
                                    shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold           :   3,425 at R23.1125 per share
Total value of shares sold      :   R79,160.31
Number of shares retained       :   4,143
Total value of shares retained  :   R95,755.08
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

*Average sale price is based on transactions effected by the Share Trust over a period of 3
days, as follows:

                   No. of                  Price
                   shares sold             per share

3 April 2019       10,057                  R23.7000
4 April 2019       169,536                 R23.1384
5 April 2019       105,345                 R23.0146

Melrose Arch
10 April 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 10/04/2019 09:01:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
