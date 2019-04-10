Mpact : Dealings in securities by directors prescribed officers and company secretary

Mpact Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2004/025229/06) JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY SECRETARY In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed: BONUS SHARE PLAN (BSP) DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED Name : BW Strong Position : Chief Executive Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 16,268 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R375,994.15 Number of shares retained : 19,681 Total value of shares retained : R454,877.11 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : BDV Clark Position : Chief Financial Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 12,489 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R288,652.01 Number of shares retained : 15,111 Total value of shares retained : R349,252.99 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : RP von Veh Position : Managing Director - Converting Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 30,499 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R704,908.13 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : HM Thompson Position : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 13,297 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R307 326.91 Number of shares retained : 16,086 Total value of shares retained : R371,787.67 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : N Naidoo Office held : Managing Director - Plastics Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 23,273 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R537,897.21 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes PRESCRIBED OFFICERS Name : JW Hunt Position : Managing Director Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 8,453 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R195,369.96 Number of shares retained : 10,225 Total value of shares retained : R236,325.31 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : J Stumpf Office held : Managing Director - Corrugated Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 2,977 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R68,805.91 Number of shares retained : 3,600 Total value of shares retained : R83,205.00 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes COMPANY SECRETARY/DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : MN Sepuru Position : Company Secretary Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Bonus shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 5,335 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R123,305.18 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP) DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED Name : BW Strong Position : Chief Executive Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Performance shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 9,080 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R209,861.50 Number of shares retained : 10,984 Total value of shares retained : R253,867.70 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : BDV Clark Position : Chief Financial Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Performance shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 4,141 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R95,708.86 Number of shares retained : 5,010 Total value of shares retained : R115,793.63 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : RP von Veh Position : Managing Director - Converting Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Performance shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 9,947 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R229,900.03 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : HM Thompson Position : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Performance shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 3,729 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R86,186.51 Number of shares retained : 4,509 Total value of shares retained : R104,214.26 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : N Naidoo Office held : Managing Director - Plastics Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Performance shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 6,453 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R149,144.96 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes PRESCRIBED OFFICER Name : JW Hunt Position : Managing Director Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Performance shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 2,388 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R55,192.65 Number of shares retained : 2,887 Total value of shares retained : R66,725.78 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : J Stumpf Position : Managing Director - Corrugated Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On market disposal of shares that have vested in respect of the 2016 Performance shares under the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares sold : 3,425 at R23.1125 per share Total value of shares sold : R79,160.31 Number of shares retained : 4,143 Total value of shares retained : R95,755.08 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes *Average sale price is based on transactions effected by the Share Trust over a period of 3 days, as follows: No. of Price shares sold per share 3 April 2019 10,057 R23.7000 4 April 2019 169,536 R23.1384 5 April 2019 105,345 R23.0146 Melrose Arch 10 April 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 10/04/2019 09:01:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. 