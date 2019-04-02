Mpact : Dealings in security by directors directors of major subsidiaries prescribed officers and company secretary

MPT 201904020044A Dealings in security by directors, directors of major subsidiaries, prescribed officers and company secretary Mpact Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2004/025229/06) JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 ('the Company') DEALINGS IN SECURITY BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY SECRETARY In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in relation to the vesting of awards under the Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) (together, 'Plans'). The BSP and PSP awards were granted on 1 April 2016 and have vested on 29 March 2019. The BSP awards are subject to a 3-year holding period and the PSP awards are subject to the achievement of agreed performance targets. Details of the Plans are disclosed in the 2018 Remuneration Report. VESTING OF 2016 BONUS SHARE AWARDS DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED Name : BW Strong Position : Chief Executive Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 35,949 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R878,953.05 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : BDV Clark Position : Chief Financial Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 27,600 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R674,820.00 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes DIRECTORS OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : RP von Veh Position : Managing Director - Converting Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 30,499 Deemed share price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R745,700.55 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : HM Thompson Position : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 29,383 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R718,414.35 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : N Naidoo Position : Managing Director - Plastics division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 23,273 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R569,024.85 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes PRESCRIBED OFFICERS - MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES Name : JW Hunt Position : Managing Director Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 18,678 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R456,677.10 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : J Stumpf Position : Managing Director - Corrugated Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 6,577 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R160,807.65 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes COMPANY SECRETARY / DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : MN Sepuru Position : Company Secretary Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 5,335 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R130,440.75 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes VESTING OF 2016 PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARDS DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED Name : BW Strong Position : Chief Executive Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 20,064 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R490,564.80 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : BDV Clark Position : Chief Financial Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 9,151 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R223,741.95 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes DIRECTORS OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : RP von Veh Position : Managing Director - Converting Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 9,947 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R243,204.15 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : HM Thompson Position : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 8,238 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R201,419.10 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : N Naidoo Position : Managing Director - Plastics division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the ? Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 6,453 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R157,775.85 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes PRESCRIBED OFFICERS - MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES Name : JW Hunt Position : Managing Director Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 5,275 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R128,973.75 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : J Stumpf Position : Managing Director - Corrugated Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 29 March 2019 Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares vesting : 7,568 Deemed price* : R24.45 per share Total value of shares vesting : R185,037.60 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Note: * Deemed price is the closing share price on the date of vesting, being 29 March 2019. 1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control over and management of a significant portion of the Company or regularly participate therein to a material degree. Melrose Arch 2 April 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)