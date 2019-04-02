Mpact : Dealings in security by directors directors of major subsidiaries prescribed officers and company secretary

|
MPT 201904020044A
Dealings in security by directors, directors of major subsidiaries, prescribed officers and company secretary
Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501
('the Company')
DEALINGS IN SECURITY BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES,
PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed in relation to the vesting of awards under the
Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) (together, 'Plans').
The BSP and PSP awards were granted on 1 April 2016 and have vested on 29
March 2019. The BSP awards are subject to a 3-year holding period and the
PSP awards are subject to the achievement of agreed performance targets.
Details of the Plans are disclosed in the 2018 Remuneration Report.
VESTING OF 2016 BONUS SHARE AWARDS
DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED
Name : BW Strong
Position : Chief Executive Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 35,949
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R878,953.05
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : BDV Clark
Position : Chief Financial Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 27,600
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R674,820.00
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
DIRECTORS OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
Name : RP von Veh
Position : Managing Director - Converting
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 30,499
Deemed share price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R745,700.55
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : HM Thompson
Position : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 29,383
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R718,414.35
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : N Naidoo
Position : Managing Director - Plastics division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 23,273
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R569,024.85
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
PRESCRIBED OFFICERS - MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES
Name : JW Hunt
Position : Managing Director
Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 18,678
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R456,677.10
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : J Stumpf
Position : Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 6,577
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R160,807.65
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
COMPANY SECRETARY / DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
Name : MN Sepuru
Position : Company Secretary
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 5,335
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R130,440.75
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
VESTING OF 2016 PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARDS
DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED
Name : BW Strong
Position : Chief Executive Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share
awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 20,064
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R490,564.80
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : BDV Clark
Position : Chief Financial Officer
Company : Mpact Limited
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share
awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 9,151
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R223,741.95
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
DIRECTORS OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
Name : RP von Veh
Position : Managing Director - Converting
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share
awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 9,947
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R243,204.15
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : HM Thompson
Position : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share
awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 8,238
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R201,419.10
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : N Naidoo
Position : Managing Director - Plastics division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share
awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
respect of the ?
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 6,453
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R157,775.85
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
PRESCRIBED OFFICERS - MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES
Name : JW Hunt
Position : Managing Director
Company : Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share
awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 5,275
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R128,973.75
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Name : J Stumpf
Position : Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 29 March 2019
Nature of transaction : Off-market vesting of Performance share
awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
Scheme
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting : 7,568
Deemed price* : R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting : R185,037.60
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Note:
* Deemed price is the closing share price on the date of vesting, being 29
March 2019.
1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control over
and management of a significant portion of the Company or regularly
participate therein to a material degree.
Melrose Arch
2 April 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 02/04/2019 02:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.