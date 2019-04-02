Log in
Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Mpact Ltd    MPTJ   ZAE000156501

MPACT LTD

(MPTJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 04/02
24.48 ZAR   -0.08%
04:57pMPACT : Dealings in security by directors directors of major subsidiaries prescribed officers and company secretary
03/15MPACT : Notice in terms of section 45
03/13MPACT : Final results December 2018
Mpact : Dealings in security by directors directors of major subsidiaries prescribed officers and company secretary

04/02/2019 | 04:57pm EDT
MPACT LIMITED - Dealings in security by directors directors of major subsidiaries prescribed officers and company secretary
2 April 2019 14:00 
MPT 201904020044A
Dealings in security by directors, directors of major subsidiaries, prescribed officers and company secretary

Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501
('the Company')

DEALINGS IN SECURITY BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES,
PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed in relation to the vesting of awards under the
Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) (together, 'Plans').
The BSP and PSP awards were granted on 1 April 2016 and have vested on 29
March 2019. The BSP awards are subject to a 3-year holding period and the
PSP awards are subject to the achievement of agreed performance targets.
Details of the Plans are disclosed in the 2018 Remuneration Report.

VESTING OF 2016 BONUS SHARE AWARDS

DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED

Name                            :   BW Strong
Position                        :   Chief Executive Officer
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
                                    accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
                                    the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   35,949
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R878,953.05
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   BDV Clark
Position                        :   Chief Financial Officer
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
                                    accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
                                    the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   27,600
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R674,820.00
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes


DIRECTORS OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name                            :   RP von Veh
Position                        :   Managing Director - Converting
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
                                    accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
                                    the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   30,499
Deemed share price*             :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R745,700.55
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   HM Thompson
Position                        :   Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
                                    accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
                                    the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   29,383
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R718,414.35
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   N Naidoo
Position                        :   Managing Director - Plastics division
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
                                    accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
                                    the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   23,273
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R569,024.85
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes


PRESCRIBED OFFICERS - MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES

Name                            :   JW Hunt
Position                        :   Managing Director
Company                         :   Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
                                    accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
                                    the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   18,678
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R456,677.10
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   J Stumpf
Position                        :   Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
                                    accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
                                    the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   6,577
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R160,807.65
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes


COMPANY SECRETARY / DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name                            :   MN Sepuru
Position                        :   Company Secretary
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Bonus share awards
                                    accepted on 1 April 2016 in respect of
                                    the Mpact Limited Incentive Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   5,335
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R130,440.75
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes


VESTING OF 2016 PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARDS

DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED

Name                            :   BW Strong
Position                        :   Chief Executive Officer
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Performance share
                                    awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
                                    respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   20,064
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R490,564.80
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   BDV Clark
Position                        :   Chief Financial Officer
Company                         :   Mpact Limited
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Performance share
                                    awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
                                    respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   9,151
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R223,741.95
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes


DIRECTORS OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name                            :   RP von Veh
Position                        :   Managing Director - Converting
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Performance share
                                    awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
                                    respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   9,947
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R243,204.15
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   HM Thompson
Position                        :   Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Performance share
                                    awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
                                    respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   8,238
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R201,419.10
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   N Naidoo
Position                        :   Managing Director - Plastics division
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Performance share
                                    awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
                                    respect of the ?
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   6,453
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R157,775.85
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes
PRESCRIBED OFFICERS - MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES

Name                            :   JW Hunt
Position                        :   Managing Director
Company                         :   Mpact Recycling (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Performance share
                                    awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
                                    respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   5,275
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R128,973.75
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Name                            :   J Stumpf
Position                        :   Managing Director - Corrugated Division
Company                         :   Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction             :   29 March 2019
Nature of transaction           :   Off-market vesting of Performance share
                                    awards accepted on 1 April 2016 in
                                    respect of the Mpact Limited Incentive
                                    Scheme
Class of securities             :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares vesting        :   7,568
Deemed price*                   :   R24.45 per share
Total value of shares vesting   :   R185,037.60
Nature of interest              :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Note:
* Deemed price is the closing share price on the date of vesting, being 29
March 2019.

1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control over
and management of a significant portion of the Company or regularly
participate therein to a material degree.


Melrose Arch
2 April 2019


Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 02/04/2019 02:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 20:56:04 UTC
