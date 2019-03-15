Log in
Mpact Ltd    MPTJ   ZAE000156501

MPACT LTD

(MPTJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/14
24.52 ZAR   +3.77%
12:04pMPACT : Notice in terms of section 45
PU
03/13MPACT : Final results December 2018
PU
02/05MPACT : Voluntary trading statement
PU
Mpact : Notice in terms of section 45

03/15/2019 | 12:04pm EDT
Shareholders are referred to the special resolution tabled and approved at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5 June 2018 ("2018 AGM"), authorising directors in terms of section 45 of the Companies Act No.71 of 2008 ("the Act") to provide direct or indirect financial assistance to any company or corporation which is related to or inter-related to the Company.

Additionally, it is anticipated that an updated resolution in terms of section 45 of the Act shall be tabled for consideration at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on 6 June 2019 to:
  • Provide a suretyship in respect of the liability of Mpact's subsidiaries to their business bankers in the normal course of business and in the amount of R2,960m ("Suretyship").

Shareholders are advised that the Board of Directors ("the Board") of the Company adopted a resolution on 12 March 2019, authorising the Company to provide direct or indirect financial assistance pursuant to the Suretyship and as envisaged in section 45 of the Act and in terms of the requisite authority obtained at the 2018 AGM.

The Board has confirmed that, after considering the reasonably foreseeable financial circumstances of the Company, it is satisfied that, immediately after providing such financial assistance, the Company would satisfy the solvency and liquidity test, as contemplated in terms of section 4 of the Act and that the terms under which such financial assistance was given were fair and reasonable to the Company. Shareholders are advised that the guarantees provided for the subsidiaries in terms of the Suretyship exceed one tenth of 1% of the Company's net worth as at the approval date of the provision of the guarantee.

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 16:03:02 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 11 484 M
EBIT 2019 797 M
Net income 2019 412 M
Debt 2019 1 821 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 10,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 4 249 M
Chart MPACT LTD
Duration : Period :
Mpact Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPACT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,7  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce William Strong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Phillips Non-Executive Chairman
Brett David Vaughan Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neo Phakama Dongwana Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomalizo Beryl Langa-Royds Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MPACT LTD16.71%293
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY16.35%18 795
MONDI6.98%11 274
MONDI LIMITED9.07%11 274
WESTROCK3.71%10 000
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA18.32%9 331
