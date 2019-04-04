Log in
MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital : Bulk shipping company Aug. Bolten joins joint venture for technical management of Ahrenkiel Steamship and H. Vogemann

04/04/2019 | 03:42am EDT

4 April 2019

  • Further bundling of competencies in technical management for bulk carriers
  • Renaming as AVB Ahrenkiel Vogemann Bolten
  • Joint venture's managed fleet grows to 17 bulk carriers
  • Additional location in Palmaille in Hamburg-Altona

Hamburg, 4 April 2019 - The Hamburg shipping company Aug. Bolten Wm. Miller's Nachfolger (GmbH & Co.) KG ('Aug. Bolten') joins Ahrenkiel Vogemann Bulk GmbH & Co. KG ('AVB'). The merger which will be realized shortly, expands AVB's market position in the technical management of bulk carriers significantly: the fleet managed by AVB grows to 17 bulk carriers with an average age of the fleet in service of only about 6 years. The focus of the currently managed fleet is on the Handysize segment. The managed fleet also includes two new Handysize vessels, which are currently under construction. Only in January another new Handysize building was added to the management of AVB. Next to the technical management of the ships operated by the three partners AVB also offers these services for 3rd party owners.

AVB was initiated in 2016 by the Hamburg MPC Capital Group and the Hamburg shipping company H. Vogemann in order to merge the activities in the technical management of bulk carriers under the leadership of the MPC Capital Group. With Aug. Bolten, another traditional shipping company now joins the joint venture. With the accession of Aug. Bolten, the company is renamed as AVB Ahrenkiel Vogemann Bolten GmbH & Co. KG.

In addition to its previous location in Hallerstrasse in Hamburg-Rotherbaum, AVB opens a further location in Palmaille in Hamburg-Altona, the headquarters of MPC Capital and Ahrenkiel Steamship. Dr. Michael Silies, Jan-Eric Panitzki and Karl Mohr will continue to act as managing directors.

Contact:
 MPC Capital AG / Ahrenkiel Steamship / AVB
Stefan Zenker, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 (40) 380 22-4347
E-mail: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com

About MPC Capital AG (www.mpc-capital.com)
 MPC Capital AG is an internationally active asset and investment manager specialising in real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its focus is on the asset categories Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG has been quoted on the stock exchange since 2000 and has around 300 employees group-wide.

Disclaimer

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 07:41:04 UTC
