MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG: Publication of preliminary figures for FY 2018

Hamburg, 1 February 2019 - MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital", Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) today released preliminary figures for the 2018 financial year. Group sales accordingly amounted to EUR 42.7 million (2017: EUR 47.3 million), slightly above the forecast adjusted on 9 November 2018 (EUR 40.0 million to EUR 42.0 million). Of this amount, EUR 36.3 million (2017: EUR 36.5 million) related to current revenue from Management Services and EUR 6.1 million (2017: EUR 10.4 million) to revenues from Transaction Services.

Furthermore, the Management Board of MPC Capital today decided to make an extraordinary write-down on financial assets as part of the preparation of the annual financial statements. They relate to the adjustment of the carrying amount of two indirect investments from the former KG business in a deep-sea exploration platform ("Oil Rig") in the full amount of EUR 9.6 million. The reason for this is the current market conditions for Oil Rigs, which necessitate a reassessment of the situation in connection with the charter agreement ending in mid-2019. In addition, receivables amounting to EUR 7.6 million had to be written off.

According to preliminary figures, earnings before taxes (EBT) for the 2018 financial year thus amounted to EUR -16.7 million (2017: EUR 17.4 million). Adjusted for extraordinary depreciation in relation to the Oil Rig, EBT amounted to EUR 0.6 million and was therefore in line with the adjusted forecast announced on 9 November 2018 for a slightly positive EBT.

In 2018, MPC Capital participated as co-investor in various investment projects and lined up new assets in the areas of real estate, shipping and infrastructure with a value of around EUR 0.8 billion. On the other hand, asset sales, valuation and currency effects as well as disposals from the former retail business of MPC Capital totalled around EUR 1.7 billion. The total transaction volume from purchases and disposals in 2018 was around EUR 1.9 billion. As of December 31, 2018, Assets under Management of MPC Capital amounted to EUR 4.3 billion. Of this, EUR 2.6 billion is attributable to the business with institutional clients.

Financial assets rose to EUR 81.3 million as of December 31, 2018 (31 December 2017: EUR 54.5 million) as a result of investment activity and mainly comprises co-investments from new business with institutional clients, from which MPC Capital expects regular future returns. Cash and cash equivalents were almost unchanged at EUR 28.6 million as of December 31, 2018 (31 December 2017: EUR 28.9 million). Equity increased to EUR 112.5 million (31 December 2017: EUR 102.2 million). The equity ratio remained at a high level of 74% at the 2018 balance sheet date (31 December 2017: 76%).

On the basis of current budget, the Management Board anticipates a slight increase in sales and at least break-even earnings before taxes for the 2019 financial year. A more dynamic development in new business, additional transactions and making use of external market influences could have a positive effect on sales and earnings.

Note: The complete Annual Report 2018 of MPC Capital is expected to be published on February 15, 2019.

Key financial figures: Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report for the 2017 financial year published on the Company's website (see page 41) under the following link: https://www.mpc-capital.com/reports

