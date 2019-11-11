Log in
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG    MPCK   DE000A1TNWJ4

MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG

(MPCK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital : Capital acquires stake in tanker specialist Albis Shipping & Transport

0
11/11/2019 | 07:40am EST

DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Investment
MPC Capital acquires stake in tanker specialist Albis Shipping & Transport

11.11.2019 / 13:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

MPC Capital acquires stake in tanker specialist Albis Shipping & Transport

- Acquisition of 50 percent of Albis Shipping & Transport GmbH & CO. KG

- Strategic expansion of the range of services in commercial ship management

Hamburg, November 11, 2019 - MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an international asset and investment manager of real assets, has acquired a strategic stake of 50 percent in Albis Shipping & Transport GmbH & Co. KG ("Albis"), Hamburg. Albis, led by Kim Moeller, operates a market-leading commercial platform for tankers of various sizes. Albis offers its customers tailor-made solutions for the chartering and operations of tankers.

In addition to the technical ship manager Ahrenkiel Tankers, MPC Capital complements its range of services in the tanker segment by acquiring a shareholding in Albis. Following the recent merger between Contchart and Harper Petersen this further strengthens MPC Capital's commercial expertise.

"In view of the new IMO 2020 regulations and the relatively high average age of the global tanker fleet, we expect a number of changes to the tanker industry going forward. This will include discussions on the alternative propulsion technologies as well as appropriate ship designs for the changing trade flows", says Christian Rychly, Managing Director of MPC Maritime Holding. "We are also seeing growing interest from institutional investors who want to develop these new concepts jointly with us."

Albis currently employs around 20 people. The company is headquartered in Hamburg. In addition to the tanker business, Albis is also active in the drybulk segment via a joint venture as well as the sale & purchase of tonnage.

About MPC Capital AG (mpc-capital.com)
MPC Capital AG is an internationally active asset and investment manager specialising in real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its focus is on the asset categories Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG has been quoted on the stock exchange since 2000 and has around 300 employees group-wide.

Contact
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Email s.zenker@mpc-capital.com
Phone +49 40 38022-4347


11.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 909775

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909775  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
