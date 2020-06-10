DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

MPH Health Care AG: Transfer of all shares owned in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG within the framework of a capital increase through contributions in kind



10-Jun-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MPH Health Care AG: Transfer of all shares owned in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG within the framework of a capital increase through contributions in kind

Berlin, 10.06.2020 - The management boards of MPH Health Care AG and M1 Kliniken AG today signed an agreement for the acquisition of all 11,011,977 HAEMATO AG shares owned by MPH Health Care AG by M1 Kliniken AG. MPH Health Care AG is transferring the shares of HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG in a capital increase through contribution in kind. For this purpose, the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by EUR 2,143,403.00 to EUR 19,643,403.00 by issuing 2,143,403 new shares of M1 Kliniken AG through a capital increase against contribution in kind, excluding the subscription rights of shareholders, using the existing authorised capital. The new shares will be subscribed exclusively by MPH Health Care AG. The contribution in kind will be made with effect from 1.07.2020.

With this transaction, MPH Health Care AG supports the core competencies of its investments active in the medical sector. With its ISO13485 certification as well as a manufacturing licence in accordance with § 13 AMG and a wholesale licence in accordance with § 52 AMG, the HAEMATO Group has the core prerequisites for the development of branded products within the self-payer segment. M1 Kliniken AG is one of the leading international providers of beauty medical treatments with several hundred thousand treatments per year and a dedicated growth strategy for the coming years.



About MPH Health Care AG

MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the purchase, development and sale of companies and company shares, especially in growth segments of the health care market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potentials outside the healthcare market from high-growth and high-yield sectors.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brand M1 Med Beauty beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its international expansion and is currently active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, UK and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries. It markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands.

Key figures of the MPH Health Care AG share:



Subscribed capital: EUR 42,813,842

Listed class of shares: ordinary bearer shares

ISIN: EN000A0L1H32

WKN: A0L1H3

Ticker symbol: 93M

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de