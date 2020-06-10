Log in
06/10/2020 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
MPH Health Care AG: Transfer of all shares owned in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG within the framework of a capital increase through contributions in kind

10-Jun-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MPH Health Care AG: Transfer of all shares owned in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG within the framework of a capital increase through contributions in kind

Berlin, 10.06.2020 - The management boards of MPH Health Care AG and M1 Kliniken AG today signed an agreement for the acquisition of all 11,011,977 HAEMATO AG shares owned by MPH Health Care AG by M1 Kliniken AG. MPH Health Care AG is transferring the shares of HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG in a capital increase through contribution in kind. For this purpose, the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by EUR 2,143,403.00 to EUR 19,643,403.00 by issuing 2,143,403 new shares of M1 Kliniken AG through a capital increase against contribution in kind, excluding the subscription rights of shareholders, using the existing authorised capital. The new shares will be subscribed exclusively by MPH Health Care AG. The contribution in kind will be made with effect from 1.07.2020.

With this transaction, MPH Health Care AG supports the core competencies of its investments active in the medical sector. With its ISO13485 certification as well as a manufacturing licence in accordance with § 13 AMG and a wholesale licence in accordance with § 52 AMG, the HAEMATO Group has the core prerequisites for the development of branded products within the self-payer segment. M1 Kliniken AG is one of the leading international providers of beauty medical treatments with several hundred thousand treatments per year and a dedicated growth strategy for the coming years.

About MPH Health Care AG
MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the purchase, development and sale of companies and company shares, especially in growth segments of the health care market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potentials outside the healthcare market from high-growth and high-yield sectors.

About M1 Kliniken AG
M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brand M1 Med Beauty beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its international expansion and is currently active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, UK and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries. It markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands.

Key figures of the MPH Health Care AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 42,813,842
Listed class of shares: ordinary bearer shares
ISIN: EN000A0L1H32
WKN: A0L1H3
Ticker symbol: 93M


Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de

10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MPH Health Care AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 863 21 45 60
Fax: 030 / 863 21 45 69
E-mail: info@mph-ag.de
Internet: www.mph-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A0L1H32
WKN: A0L1H3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1067591

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1067591  10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1067591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
