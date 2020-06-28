Log in
MPI Corporation    6223

MPI CORPORATION

(6223)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange - 06/24
86.6 TWD   +2.97%
06/28Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast
Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast

06/28/2020 | 11:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers stand at a port in Bangkok

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped 23.19% from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars, petroleum and air conditioners due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the industry ministry said on Monday.

That compares with a forecast for a drop of 21.0% in a Reuters poll, and against April's revised decline of 18.22%.

Capacity utilisation in May was 52.84%, compared with April's revised 51.27%.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

Financials
Sales 2019 5 515 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2019 428 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2019 593 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
Yield 2019 3,16%
Capitalization 6 924 M 234 M 235 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart MPI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MPI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 86,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Chang Lin Ko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuan Ming Kuo General Manager
Scott Kuo President & Director
Wei Ju Fan VP & Vice GM-Equipment Operation Center
Rose Jao Manager-Financial Accounting Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MPI CORPORATION9.62%234
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-5.04%38 233
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-17.90%25 952
YAGEO CORPORATION-6.75%5 894
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.98%5 745
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.82.03%4 290
