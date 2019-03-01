Log in
MPLX LP

(MPLX)
03:32pMPLX LP : 2018 K-1 tax packages now available on company website
PR
02/28MPLX LP : files 2018 Form 10-K
PR
02/07MPLX LP : Delivers Extraordinary Results in 2018
PR
MPLX LP : 2018 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

03/01/2019 | 03:32pm EST

FINDLAY, Ohio, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that the company's 2018 investor tax packages are now available on its website, http://www.mplx.com. Investors may select the Tax Reporting Package link under the Investors tab, or use the following link: http://www.mplx.com/Investors/Tax_Reporting_Package/

Additionally, MPLX plans to mail tax packages on March 8, 2019. Questions regarding the Tax Reporting Package for the year ended December 31, 2018, can be addressed by contacting 800-232-0011 (toll free).

About MPLX LP 
MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at http://www.mplx.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

SOURCE MPLX LP


© PRNewswire 2019
