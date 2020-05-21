Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MPLX LP    MPLX

MPLX LP

(MPLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MPLX LP : Board of MPLX LP general partner elects Michael J. Hennigan as chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:19am EDT

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of the general partner of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has elected Michael J. Hennigan as chairman, succeeding retiring chairman Gary R. Heminger. Hennigan's appointment became effective April 29. Hennigan is president and chief executive officer of the general partner of MPLX LP, and has been a director since 2017.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.mplx.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/board-of-mplx-lp-general-partner-elects-michael-j-hennigan-as-chairman-301050062.html

SOURCE MPLX LP

Disclaimer

MPLX LP published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 08:18:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MPLX LP
04:29aMPLX LP : 1Q 2020 Earnings Release Slides–May 5, 2020
PU
04:19aMPLX LP : Board of MPLX LP general partner elects Michael J. Hennigan as chairma..
PU
04:19aMPLX LP : Announces Quarterly Distribution
PU
05/07MPLX LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/07MPLX LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05MPLX LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/04MPLX LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/30MPLX LP : Board of MPLX LP general partner elects Michael J. Hennigan as chairma..
PR
04/30MPLX LP : Marathon Petroleum Corp. board of directors elects John P. Surma as ch..
PR
04/29MPLX LP : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 276 M
EBIT 2020 3 214 M
Net income 2020 -1 702 M
Debt 2020 20 942 M
Yield 2020 13,7%
P/E ratio 2020 132x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,79x
EV / Sales2021 5,13x
Capitalization 21 193 M
Chart MPLX LP
Duration : Period :
MPLX LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPLX LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 21,65 $
Last Close Price 20,02 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Hennigan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn Michael Lyons Vice President-Operations
Pamela K. M. Beall Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Garry L. Peiffer Independent Director
Donald C. Templin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MPLX LP-21.37%21 193
ENBRIDGE INC.-13.42%65 207
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-31.39%42 230
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-13.72%41 557
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-26.07%35 392
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-16.86%23 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group