MPLX LP : Marathon Petroleum Corp. To Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results On November 1

10/15/2018 | 03:40pm CEST

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will release its 2018 third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1, 2018. MPC will live broadcast its conference call with senior executives regarding its financial results and provide an update on company operations at 9 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2018 Third-Quarter Financial Results" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online. Replays of the conference call will be available on the company's website through Thursday, November 15.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a leading, nationwide, integrated energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with over 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes approximately 7,800 branded locations across the United States, including approximately 5,600 Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates approximately 4,000 retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in two midstream companies, MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX), which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-november-1-300730922.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
