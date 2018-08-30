Mporium : Director Dealing

Mporium Group plc

("Mporium" the "Group" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

Mporium Group PLC (AIM: MPM), the technology firm delivering event-driven marketing, was notified on 30 August 2018 that on that same day, Nelius De Groot, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 750,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6.10 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Nelius De Groot's total shareholding in the capital of the Company is 10,027,633 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.71 per cent. of the voting share capital of Mporium.

Enquiries

Mporium:

020 3841 8402

Nelius De Groot

finnCap:

020 7220 0500

Henrik Persson Kate Bannatyne

Alma PR:

020 3865 9668

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Josh Royston

Susie Hudson

