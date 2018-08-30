Mporium : Director Dealing

Mporium Group plc
("Mporium" the "Group" or the "Company")
Director Dealing
Mporium Group PLC (AIM: MPM), the technology firm delivering event-driven marketing, was notified on 30 August 2018 that on that same day, Nelius De Groot, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 750,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6.10 pence per Ordinary Share.
Following this purchase, Nelius De Groot's total shareholding in the capital of the Company is 10,027,633 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.71 per cent. of the voting share capital of Mporium.
Enquiries
Mporium:
020 3841 8402
Nelius De Groot
finnCap:
020 7220 0500
Henrik Persson Kate Bannatyne
Alma PR:
020 3865 9668
Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Josh Royston
Susie Hudson
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nelius De Groot
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mporium Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800MW95OGF7DIUO37
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares")
ISIN Code: GB00BGDW0L56
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s):
Volume(s):
6.10 pence
750,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30/08/2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
