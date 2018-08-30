Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mporium Group PLC    MPM   GB00BGDW0L56

MPORIUM GROUP PLC (MPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/30 09:38:14 am
6 GBp   -5.88%
12:02pMPORIUM : Director Dealing
PU
07/18MPORIUM : New agency agreement for IMPACT
PU
07/03MPORIUM : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mporium : Director Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

Mporium Group plc

("Mporium" the "Group" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

Mporium Group PLC (AIM: MPM), the technology firm delivering event-driven marketing, was notified on 30 August 2018 that on that same day, Nelius De Groot, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 750,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6.10 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Nelius De Groot's total shareholding in the capital of the Company is 10,027,633 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.71 per cent. of the voting share capital of Mporium.

Enquiries

Mporium:

020 3841 8402

Nelius De Groot

finnCap:

020 7220 0500

Henrik Persson Kate Bannatyne

Alma PR:

020 3865 9668

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Josh Royston

Susie Hudson

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nelius De Groot

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mporium Group plc

b)

LEI

213800MW95OGF7DIUO37

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares")

ISIN Code: GB00BGDW0L56

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s):

Volume(s):

6.10 pence

750,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

30/08/2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market

Disclaimer

mporium Group plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 10:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MPORIUM GROUP PLC
12:02pMPORIUM : Director Dealing
PU
07/18MPORIUM : New agency agreement for IMPACT
PU
07/03MPORIUM : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker
PU
05/23MPORIUM : Block Admission Six Monthly Return
PU
03/14MPORIUM : Hires New Chief Operating Officer From US`s Quantcast
AQ
02/26MPORIUM : Director Dealing
PU
02/23MPORIUM : Grant of Options
PU
02/23MPORIUM : Board Changes
PU
02/15MPORIUM : Director Dealing
PU
01/05MPORIUM : New Agency Agreement for IMPACT
PU
More news
Chart MPORIUM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mporium Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPORIUM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Nelius de Groot Chief Executive Officer
Barry Christopher Moat Executive Chairman
Glyn Shadwell Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Gordon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Aleksander Øhrn Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MPORIUM GROUP PLC-10.53%54
ORACLE CORPORATION3.41%193 643
SAP11.87%150 044
INTUIT38.10%55 405
SERVICENOW INC53.56%34 559
HEXAGON32.83%20 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.