Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  MPX Bioceutical Corp    MPX   CA5534431021

MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP (MPX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Downtown Bethesda Welcomes its First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX Bioceutical Corporation (“MPX” or the “Company”) (CSE: MPX; OTC: MPXEF) today announced the opening of its first Health for Life dispensary in Maryland, located in downtown Bethesda.

Health for Life Bethesda, MD
Health for Life Bethesda, MD dispensary_MPX Bioceutical


Residents of Bethesda and the surrounding areas will now have access to legal medical cannabis for the first time. Maryland patients with a medical cannabis commission ID card, and strong interest in health and wellness, will now be able to obtain the medicine they need to live healthy and productive lives.

Upon entering the 2,100 sq. ft. Health for Life dispensary, patients will encounter copper accents, rustic wood paneling and navy blue walls, reminiscent of the American southwest, where MPX is headquartered. Nine fully-trained consultants are available to escort and consult incoming patients.

“The people who live and work in and around downtown Bethesda are some of the most educated in the U.S. They have been treated by world class doctors at some of the nation’s best medical facilities including Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and NIH Clinical Center. Now they will have access to Maryland’s best medical cannabis dispensary from a product and experience perspective,” said Julie Winter Senior Vice President of East Coast Operations, MPX.

The Health for Life Bethesda dispensary will serve flower, topicals, concentrates and other forms permitted under Maryland regulations. Health for Life is part of MPX Bioceutical, an Arizona-based company which has chosen Maryland for its east coast expansion. The Company will also be managing two medical dispensaries which will be located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Heath for Life Bethesda is located at 4909 Fairmont Avenue, and is open to patients Wednesday through Sunday. Operating hours can be found in the Health for Life website.

About MPX Bioceutical Corporation
MPX, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to three medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life (dispensaries) and the award-winning Melting Point Extracts (high-margin concentrates wholesale) brands. The successful Health for Life brand operates in the rapidly growing Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area.  With the acquisition of The Holistic Center, MPX added another operating medical cannabis enterprise to its footprint in Arizona.

GreenMart of Nevada NLV, LLC (“GreenMart NV”) is an award winning licensed cultivation, production and wholesale business, licensed for both the medical and “adult use” sectors in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is already selling wholesale into the Nevada medical cannabis market. GreenMart NV has also optioned suitable locations and intends to enter the higher-margin retail arena by applying for at least two dispensary licenses in the Las Vegas market which will operate under the “Health for Life” brand.

In Massachusetts, MPX is building out and will operate a cultivation and production facility as well as up to three dispensaries and manages three full service dispensaries and one producer in Maryland.

In Canada, MPX has acquired Canveda, which has received its cultivation license from Health Canada, will operate a cultivation and production facility in Peterborough, Ontario. The Company also leases a property in Owen Sound, Ontario, for which an application to Health Canada has been made for a cannabis production and sales license. In addition, the Company will continue its efforts to develop its legacy nutraceuticals business

Media Contact:
Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1231
jrobles@kcsa.com 

Investor Contact:
Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203
pcarlson@kcsa.com / ebarker@kcsa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d7bed43-373d-4943-8980-1c19c9a3a46e

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP
04:01pDowntown Bethesda Welcomes its First Medical Cannabis Dispensary
GL
08/24MPX to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday, August 29, 201..
GL
08/15MPX to Moderate Panel on “Pharmaceutical Cannabis in Canada”
GL
08/06CANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : MPX Receives Final Licensing Approval for Two Managed Dis..
AQ
08/02MPX BIOCEUTICAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - MPX
AQ
08/02MPX Bioceutical Corporation Reports Financial Results for Its Fiscal Year 201..
GL
08/02MPX BIOCEUTICAL : IIROC Trading Halt - MPX
AQ
08/02CANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : Mpx postpones filing date of 2018 annual statements
AQ
08/02CANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : MPX Receives Final Licensing Approval for Two Managed Dis..
AQ
08/02MPX BIOCEUTICAL : to Report Fiscal 2018 Earnings Today, Thursday, August 2, 2018..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06MPX Bioceutical Corporation (MPXEF) CEO Scott Boyes on Q2 2018 Results - Earn.. 
08/02MPX Bioceutical reports Q4 results 
07/24Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers ETF HMJR - 2018 Q2 Update 
06/26WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Molson Coors, Shopify, Tilray, Legal Sales 
06/11WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Legalization Is Here, What's Next? 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 122 M
EBIT 2019 20,8 M
Net income 2019 12,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,33
P/E ratio 2020 14,17
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 310 M
Chart MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
MPX Bioceutical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,33  CAD
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Scott Boyes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Elizabeth Stavola Chief Operating Officer & Director
David McLaren Chief Financial Officer
Randy G. Stafford Independent Director
Robert R. Galvin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP-2.44%235
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.16%24 606
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES10.48%21 884
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.6.02%13 592
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-31.30%11 585
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD31.40%9 372
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.