Downtown Bethesda Welcomes its First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX Bioceutical Corporation (“MPX” or the “Company”) (CSE: MPX; OTC: MPXEF) today announced the opening of its first Health for Life dispensary in Maryland, located in downtown Bethesda.



Health for Life Bethesda, MD dispensary_MPX Bioceutical





Residents of Bethesda and the surrounding areas will now have access to legal medical cannabis for the first time. Maryland patients with a medical cannabis commission ID card, and strong interest in health and wellness, will now be able to obtain the medicine they need to live healthy and productive lives.

Upon entering the 2,100 sq. ft. Health for Life dispensary, patients will encounter copper accents, rustic wood paneling and navy blue walls, reminiscent of the American southwest, where MPX is headquartered. Nine fully-trained consultants are available to escort and consult incoming patients.

“The people who live and work in and around downtown Bethesda are some of the most educated in the U.S. They have been treated by world class doctors at some of the nation’s best medical facilities including Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and NIH Clinical Center. Now they will have access to Maryland’s best medical cannabis dispensary from a product and experience perspective,” said Julie Winter Senior Vice President of East Coast Operations, MPX.

The Health for Life Bethesda dispensary will serve flower, topicals, concentrates and other forms permitted under Maryland regulations. Health for Life is part of MPX Bioceutical, an Arizona-based company which has chosen Maryland for its east coast expansion. The Company will also be managing two medical dispensaries which will be located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Heath for Life Bethesda is located at 4909 Fairmont Avenue, and is open to patients Wednesday through Sunday. Operating hours can be found in the Health for Life website .

About MPX Bioceutical Corporation

MPX, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to three medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life (dispensaries) and the award-winning Melting Point Extracts (high-margin concentrates wholesale) brands. The successful Health for Life brand operates in the rapidly growing Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area. With the acquisition of The Holistic Center, MPX added another operating medical cannabis enterprise to its footprint in Arizona.

GreenMart of Nevada NLV, LLC (“GreenMart NV”) is an award winning licensed cultivation, production and wholesale business, licensed for both the medical and “adult use” sectors in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is already selling wholesale into the Nevada medical cannabis market. GreenMart NV has also optioned suitable locations and intends to enter the higher-margin retail arena by applying for at least two dispensary licenses in the Las Vegas market which will operate under the “Health for Life” brand.

In Massachusetts, MPX is building out and will operate a cultivation and production facility as well as up to three dispensaries and manages three full service dispensaries and one producer in Maryland.

In Canada, MPX has acquired Canveda, which has received its cultivation license from Health Canada, will operate a cultivation and production facility in Peterborough, Ontario. The Company also leases a property in Owen Sound, Ontario, for which an application to Health Canada has been made for a cannabis production and sales license. In addition, the Company will continue its efforts to develop its legacy nutraceuticals business

Media Contact:

Jenny Robles

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1231

jrobles@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

pcarlson@kcsa.com / ebarker@kcsa.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d7bed43-373d-4943-8980-1c19c9a3a46e