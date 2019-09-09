MPX International : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Sept. 12th

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE: MPXI; OTC: MPXOF) today announced that W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPXI, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 12th.

DATE: Thursday, September 12th

TIME: 10:30 AM Eastern

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0912CannabisVICAgenda

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Acquired HolyWeed, the only CBD brand officially designated "Swiss Certified Organic," giving MPXI a premiere brand presence in Europe

Completed the acquisition of Alphafarma, a GMP-ready facility in Malta that will form the basis of MPXI's European production hub

that will form the basis of MPXI's European production hub Acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the Medical Cannabis Learning Network, a unique solution to educate and capture patients in a compliant manner

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Virtual Investor Conferences℠

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpx-international-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-sept-12th-300913765.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com