Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  MQ Holding AB    MQ   SE0003303460

MQ HOLDING AB

(MQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MQ : The board of directors in MQ Holding AB has resolved on a guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 176 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 02:34am EDT

GUARANTEED RIGHTS ISSUE

Important information

The information contained in this section of MQ Holding AB's (publ) ('MQ') website is not intended for, and must not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, to persons resident or physically present in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the United States or any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the local securities laws or regulations of such jurisdiction, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, any shares or other securities in MQ in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the United States or any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the local securities laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

No subscription rights, paid subscription shares (Sw. betalda tecknade aktier) or new shares in MQ ('Securities') have been, or will, be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and thus the Securities may not be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, sold, resold, granted, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities legislation in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Securities have not been approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any state regulatory authority in the United States or any other U.S. regulatory authority nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering or the accuracy or adequacy of the prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the United States.

No public offering of Securities is made to any countries within the European Economic Area ('EEA') other than Sweden. In other member states of the EEA, which have implemented the European Parliament and Council Directive 2003/71/EC (the 'Prospectus Directive'), such offering may be made only under an exemption in the Prospectus Directive as well as every relevant implementation measure (including measures to implement the European Parliament and Council Directive 2010/73/EU).

Access to the information and documents contained on the following websites may be illegal in certain jurisdictions, and only certain categories of persons may be authorized to access such information and documents. All persons residing outside of Sweden who wish to have access to the documents contained on this website should first ensure that they are not subject to local laws or regulations that prohibit or restrict their right to access this website, or require registration or approval for any acquisition of securities by them. No such registration or approval has been obtained outside of Sweden. MQ assumes no responsibility if there is a violation of applicable law and regulations by any person.

I therefore certify that:

1. I am resident and physically present outside of Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States; and

2. I am resident and physically present (a) in Sweden or (b) outside of Sweden and each of the jurisdictions referred to in clause (1) above and, in that case, I am authorized to access the information and documents on this website without being subject to any legal restriction and without any further action required by MQ.

I have read, understand and agree to comply with all of the restrictions set forth above.

Disclaimer

MQ Holding AB published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 06:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MQ HOLDING AB
02:34aMQ : The board of directors in MQ Holding AB has resolved on a guaranteed rights..
PU
02:31aMQ : Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting in MQ Holding AB
AQ
02:16aMQ : Intense quarter characterised by important measures
AQ
03/12MQ HOLDING AB : half-yearly earnings release
03/06MQ HOLDING AB : (publ) announces impairment of intangible assets
AQ
03/01MQ : Invitation to presentation of MQ Holding's first six months results 2018/20..
AQ
01/28MQ : launches structural action programme to increase profitability
AQ
01/23MQ : Press release from 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
2018MQ : Notification of the Annual General Meeting of MQ Holding AB (publ)
AQ
2018MQ : Annual report 2017/2018 MQ Holding AB (publ)
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 667 M
EBIT 2019 38,3 M
Net income 2019 35,7 M
Debt 2019 159 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76
P/E ratio 2020 7,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 287 M
Chart MQ HOLDING AB
Duration : Period :
MQ Holding AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MQ HOLDING AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,95  SEK
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ingvar Larsson Chief Executive Officer
Claes-Göran Sylvén Chairman
Ola Wahlström Chief Financial Officer
Bengt Jaller Deputy Chairman
Arthur Thomas Georg Engel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MQ HOLDING AB-19.31%30
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL12.17%88 538
KERING20.17%70 104
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-0.72%50 828
ROSS STORES9.00%33 609
BURBERRY GROUP7.12%10 139
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.