Mr Cooper : Announces $48 Billion Servicing Transaction

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today the signing of definitive agreements to acquire servicing rights underlying $24 billion in GSE mortgages, enter into a subservicing contract for an additional $24 billion in mortgages, and purchase the Seterus mortgage servicing platform and assume certain assets related thereto from IBM (NYSE: IBM).

“We are excited to welcome more than 300,000 customers and the Seterus team to the Mr. Cooper Group family. We are confident our new team will be energized by our people-first culture, and our new customers will benefit from our user-friendly mobile and online tools designed to help them manage their home finances,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. “This transaction is consistent with our outlook for profitability targets and portfolio growth.”

“IBM acquired Seterus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to help a client manage a portfolio of distressed loans. We were successful in this mortgage servicing work and the portfolio is now much more stable. The time is now right to divest this business, which is no longer core to IBM’s portfolio, to a mortgage servicing specialist whose domain expertise and scale can further advance this business,” said Jay Bellissimo, General Manager, Cognitive Process Transformation, IBM Global Business Services.

Mr. Cooper expects to fund the acquisition with financing on the mortgage servicing rights and cash. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is targeted to close in the first quarter 2019.

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Mr. Cooper’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions, including, but not limited to, this transaction. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release that address activities, events, conditions or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may include the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in documents Mr. Cooper has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Mr. Cooper believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements may not occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Mr. Cooper is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Mr. Cooper has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

