Mr Cooper : Announces $48 Billion Servicing Transaction

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today the signing of
definitive agreements to acquire servicing rights underlying $24 billion
in GSE mortgages, enter into a subservicing contract for an additional
$24 billion in mortgages, and purchase the Seterus mortgage servicing
platform and assume certain assets related thereto from IBM (NYSE: IBM).
“We are excited to welcome more than 300,000 customers and the Seterus
team to the Mr. Cooper Group family. We are confident our new team will
be energized by our people-first culture, and our new customers will
benefit from our user-friendly mobile and online tools designed to help
them manage their home finances,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr.
Cooper Group Inc. “This transaction is consistent with our outlook for
profitability targets and portfolio growth.”
“IBM acquired Seterus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to help a
client manage a portfolio of distressed loans. We were successful in
this mortgage servicing work and the portfolio is now much more stable.
The time is now right to divest this business, which is no longer core
to IBM’s portfolio, to a mortgage servicing specialist whose domain
expertise and scale can further advance this business,” said Jay
Bellissimo, General Manager, Cognitive Process Transformation, IBM
Global Business Services.
Mr. Cooper expects to fund the acquisition with financing on the
mortgage servicing rights and cash. Subject to regulatory approvals, the
transaction is targeted to close in the first quarter 2019.
About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing,
origination and transaction-based services related principally to
single-family residences throughout the United States with operations
under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of
the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a
variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.
Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home
sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more
information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
including, but not limited to, Mr. Cooper’s expectations or predictions
of future financial or business performance or conditions, including,
but not limited to, this transaction. All statements other than
statements of historical or current fact included in this press release
that address activities, events, conditions or developments that we
expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current
expectations and projections relating to our financial condition,
results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and
business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements may include the words “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,”
“strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,”
“will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to
differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of
these risks are identified and discussed in documents Mr. Cooper has
filed or will file from time to time with the SEC. These risk factors
will be important to consider in determining future results and should
be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are
expressed in good faith, and Mr. Cooper believes there is a reasonable
basis for them. However, the events, results or trends identified in
these forward-looking statements may not occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and
Mr. Cooper is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any
obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking
statement, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review
the statements set forth in the reports that Mr. Cooper has filed or
will file from time to time with the SEC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005683/en/