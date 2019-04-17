Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mr. Cooper Group Inc    COOP

MR. COOPER GROUP INC

(COOP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. : to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685 (toll-free), or 720-634-2923 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Please use the participant passcode 5458663 to access the conference call. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 5458663 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through May 15, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

         

Conference Call:

May 1, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number:

855-874-2685 (toll-free); 720-634-2923 (international)

Passcode:

5458663

Live Webcast/Replay:

Investors section of www.mrcoopergroup.com

Call Replay:

855-859-2056 (toll-free); 404-537-3406 (international)

Replay Passcode:

5458663
 

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MR. COOPER GROUP INC
09:58pMR. COOPER GROUP INC. : to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1..
BU
04/10MR COOPER : Appointment of new Ambassador to Japan
AQ
03/11MR COOPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/07MR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
03/07MR COOPER : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
03/01MR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28MR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28MR COOPER : Announces Election of Busy Burr to Board of Directors
BU
02/27MR COOPER : New DCHL and DCTL Chair appointed
AQ
02/25MR. COOPER GROUP INC. : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial R..
BU
More news
Chart MR. COOPER GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Mr. Cooper Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MR. COOPER GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jesse K. Bray Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony L. Ebers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Amar R. Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Willingham Independent Director
Michael J. Renoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC-21.08%839
BAJAJ FINANCE14.64%25 211
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES30.47%25 104
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL41.35%22 935
ACOM CO., LTD.9.97%5 488
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-2.51%5 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About