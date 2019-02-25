Log in
MR. COOPER GROUP INC

(COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 7, 2019

02/25/2019 | 06:16pm EST

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685 (toll-free), or 720-634-2923 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Please use the participant passcode 9057278 to access the conference call. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 9057278 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through March 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Conference Call:       March 7, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time
Dial-in Number: 855-874-2685 (toll-free); 720-634-2923 (international)
Passcode: 9057278
Live Webcast/Replay:

Investors section of www.mrcoopergroup.com

Call Replay: 855-859-2056 (toll-free); 404-537-3406 (international)
Replay Passcode: 9057278
 

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
