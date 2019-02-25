Mr. Cooper Group Inc. : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 7, 2019

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results
for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor
presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors
section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685 (toll-free),
or 720-634-2923 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled
start of the call. Please use the participant passcode 9057278 to access
the conference call. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call
will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.
A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after
the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056
(toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode
9057278 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through
March 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time.
About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing,
origination and transaction-based services related principally to
single-family residences throughout the United States with operations
under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of
the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a
variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.
Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home
sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more
information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.
