MR. COOPER GROUP INC.

(COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 25, 2020

02/06/2020 | 01:20pm EST

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685 (toll-free), or 720-634-2923 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Please use the participant passcode 2299433 to access the conference call. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 2299433 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through March 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Conference Call:

February 25, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number:

855-874-2685 (toll-free); 720-634-2923 (international)

Passcode:

2299433

Live Webcast/Replay:

Investors section of www.mrcoopergroup.com

Call Replay:

855-859-2056 (toll-free); 404-537-3406 (international)

Replay Passcode:

2299433

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 851 M
EBIT 2019 406 M
Net income 2019 -120 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,75x
P/E ratio 2020 6,72x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 1 183 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jesse K. Bray Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony L. Ebers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher G. Marshall Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Sridhar Sharma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steven D. Scheiwe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC.3.84%1 170
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD6.84%36 534
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-8.77%23 675
ORIX CORPORATION5.56%21 939
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-7.16%20 399
ACOM CO., LTD.6.10%7 607
