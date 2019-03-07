Mr Cooper : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Reported full-year combined net income of $1,038 million and fourth
quarter GAAP net loss of $(136) million or $(1.50) per share
Grew servicing portfolio to $548 billion, up 7% quarter-over-quarter
and 8% year-over-year
Reported servicing margin of (7.6) basis points (bps) including
mark-to-market or servicing margin of 6.7 bps excluding mark-to-market
Grew origination fundings 5% quarter-over-quarter to $5.4 billion
Grew Xome third-party revenue to 57% from 49% in third quarter
On February 1, 2019, closed acquisition of Pacific Union Financial
On February 28, 2019, closed acquisition of Seterus mortgage servicing
platform
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) (the "Company"), which principally
operates under the Mr. Cooper® and Xome® brands, reported a fourth
quarter net loss of $(136) million, or $(1.50) per diluted share driven
principally by a net fair value mark-to-market on the MSR portfolio of
$(188) million.
"The Company is coming off a period of strong growth and a very high
level of activity in 2018, including the WMIH merger, the name change to
Mr. Cooper Group, and three acquisitions. Now it’s time for us to
integrate these transactions and focus on profitability," said Jay Bray,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
"Fourth quarter results showcased the growth and margins of the
company’s market-leading servicing platform, and by executing on our
servicing transformation initiative, project Titan, we intend to drive
further efficiencies and improve the servicing experience for team
members and customers,” said Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman of Mr. Cooper
Group Inc.
Servicing
The Servicing segment is focused on providing a best-in-class home loan
experience for our 3.3 million customers while also strengthening asset
performance for investors. In the fourth quarter, Servicing recorded
pretax loss of $(100) million principally driven by a net fair value
mark-to-market on the MSR portfolio of $(188) million. The change in
fair value mark-to-market revenue compared to the prior period was
primarily due to a lower interest rate environment. At year end, the
carrying value of the MSR was approximately $3.7 billion, equivalent to
124 bps of MSR UPB. Excluding the mark-to-market, Servicing earned $88
million in pretax income during the quarter, equivalent to a servicing
margin of 6.7 bps. Pretax income excluding mark-to-market and merger
related costs improved 17% quarter-over-quarter driven by lower
amortization, net of accretion due to a lower CPR, higher servicing fees
driven by a larger portfolio, and by strong performance in the reverse
portfolio. The strong performance in the reverse portfolio was driven by
operational execution that led to favorable assignment volume, resulting
in $15 million benefit to pretax income. For the full year, Servicing
achieved $273 million combined pretax income or $300 million pretax
income excluding mark-to-market and merger related costs.
Mr. Cooper ended the year with a servicing portfolio of $548 billion
UPB, achieving 7% growth quarter-over-quarter and 8% growth
year-over-year.
Quarter Ended
($ in millions)
Q3'18 Combined
Q4'18
$
BPS
$
BPS
Operational revenue
$
272
21.8
$
280
21.3
Amortization, net of accretion
(41
)
(3.3
)
(39
)
(3.0
)
Mark-to-market
49
3.9
(188
)
(14.3
)
Total revenues
280
22.4
53
4.0
Expenses
(230
)
(18.4
)
(199
)
(15.1
)
Total other income (expenses), net
15
1.2
46
3.5
Income (loss) before taxes
65
5.2
(100
)
(7.6
)
Mark-to-market
(49
)
(3.9
)
188
14.3
Merger related costs
59
4.7
—
—
Pretax income excluding mark-to-market and merger related costs
$
75
6.0
$
88
6.7
Quarter Ended
Q3'18 Combined
Q4'18
Ending UPB ($B)
$
514
$
548
Average UPB ($B)
$
500
$
526
60+ day delinquency rate
2.5
%
2.2
%
Annualized CPR
11.1
%
9.1
%
Annualized CPR, net of recapture
9.6
%
7.7
%
Modifications and workouts
14,448
10,645
Originations
The Originations segment focuses on creating servicing assets at
attractive margins through existing customer relationships and
correspondent originations. Excluding $5 million in business shutdown
costs, Originations earned pretax income of $16 million in the fourth
quarter. For the full year, Originations earned $94 million combined
pretax income, or $99 million excluding business shutdown costs.
Funded loans totaled approximately $5.4 billion UPB, up 5%
quarter-over-quarter, with $2.3 billion from the consumer direct channel
and $3.2 billion from the correspondent channel.
Quarter Ended
($ in millions)
Q3'18 Combined
Q4'18
Income before taxes
$
32
$
11
Business shutdown costs
—
5
Pretax income excluding business shutdown costs
$
32
$
16
Quarter Ended
($ in millions)
Q3'18 Combined
Q4'18
Total pull through adjusted volume
$
5,027
$
4,874
Funded volume
$
5,147
$
5,425
Refinance recapture percentage
57
%
55
%
Recapture percentage
22
%
26
%
Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume
53
%
58
%
Xome
Xome provides real estate solutions including property disposition,
asset management, title, close, valuation, and field services to Mr.
Cooper and third-party clients. The Xome segment recorded pretax loss of
$(2) million during the fourth quarter, or $1 million net of
adjustments. The decline in pretax income quarter-over-quarter was
driven by the integration of Assurant Mortgage Solutions (AMS) and lower
exchange property listings sold. The AMS impact in the fourth quarter
was $7 million, up from $5 million in the prior quarter due to Xome
incurring a full quarter of AMS results. For the full year, Xome earned
$34 million combined pretax income or $29 million pretax income, net of
adjustments.
Quarter Ended
($ in millions)
Q3'18 Combined
Q4'18
Income (loss) before taxes
$
4
$
(2
)
Business shutdown costs
1
1
Asset sales
—
(1
)
Intangible amortization
—
3
Pretax income, net of adjustments
$
5
$
1
Quarter Ended
Q3'18 Combined
Q4'18
Exchange property listings sold
2,658
2,222
Exchange property listings at period end
6,917
6,177
Services orders completed
312,536
531,566
Percentage of revenue earned from third-party customers
49
%
57
%
Financial Tables
MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Predecessor
Successor
Combined
Successor
For the Period July 1-July 31, 2018
For the Period August 1-September 30, 2018
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Revenues:
Service related, net
$
95
$
235
$
330
$
347
Mark-to-market
25
24
49
(188
)
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
44
83
127
93
Total revenues
164
342
506
252
Total expenses
242
275
517
432
Other income (expense):
Interest income
48
90
138
166
Interest expense
(53
)
(122
)
(175
)
(171
)
Other income (expenses)
—
6
6
7
Total other income (expenses), net
(5
)
(26
)
(31
)
2
Income before income tax expense (benefit)
(83
)
41
(42
)
(178
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(19
)
(979
)
(998
)
(42
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Successor/Predecessor
(64
)
1,020
956
(136
)
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders
—
9
9
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Mr. Cooper Group
$
(64
)
$
1,011
$
947
$
(136
)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.65
)
$
11.13
$
(1.50
)
Diluted
$
(0.65
)
$
10.99
$
(1.50
)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
98,164
90,808
90,816
Diluted
98,164
91,992
90,816
MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(millions of dollars)
Successor
Successor
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
198
$
242
Restricted cash
332
319
Mortgage servicing rights
3,500
3,676
Advances and other receivables, net
1,174
1,194
Reverse mortgage interests, net
8,886
7,934
Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value
1,681
1,631
Mortgage loans held for investment
122
119
Property and equipment, net
102
96
Deferred tax asset
934
967
Other assets
799
795
Total assets
$
17,728
$
16,973
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Unsecured senior notes, net
$
2,457
$
2,459
Advance facilities, net
596
595
Warehouse facilities, net
2,888
2,349
Payables and accrued liabilities
1,342
1,543
MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value
1,123
1,216
Mortgage servicing liabilities
79
71
Other nonrecourse debt, net
7,165
6,795
Total liabilities
15,650
15,028
Total stockholders' equity
2,078
1,945
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
17,728
$
16,973
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Combined
Three Months Ended for September 30, 2018
Servicing
Originations
Xome
Corporate and Other
Elim.
Consolidated
Service related, net
$
280
$
14
$
95
$
—
$
(10
)
$
379
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
—
117
—
—
10
127
Total revenues
280
131
95
—
—
506
Total expenses
230
100
90
97
—
517
Other income (expense):
Interest income
119
16
—
3
—
138
Interest expense
(109
)
(16
)
(1
)
(49
)
—
(175
)
Other expense
5
1
—
—
—
6
Total other income (expense)
15
1
(1
)
(46
)
—
(31
)
Pretax income (loss)
$
65
$
32
$
4
$
(143
)
$
—
$
(42
)
Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Pretax income (loss)
$
65
$
32
$
4
$
(143
)
$
—
$
(42
)
Mark-to-market
(49
)
—
—
—
—
—
(49
)
Business shutdown costs
—
—
1
—
—
1
Merger related costs
59
—
—
64
—
123
Intangible amortization
—
—
—
9
—
9
Pretax income (loss), net of adjustments
$
75
$
32
$
5
$
(70
)
$
—
$
42
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Predecessor
For the Period July 1-July 31, 2018
Servicing
Originations
Xome
Corporate and Other
Elim.
Consolidated
Service related, net
$
97
$
4
$
22
$
—
$
(3
)
$
120
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
—
41
—
—
3
44
Total revenues
97
45
22
—
—
164
Total expenses
126
34
19
63
—
242
Other income (expense):
Interest income
41
6
—
1
—
48
Interest expense
(35
)
(6
)
—
(12
)
—
(53
)
Other expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total other income (expense)
6
—
—
(11
)
—
(5
)
Pretax income (loss)
$
(23
)
$
11
$
3
$
(74
)
$
—
$
(83
)
Income tax benefit
19
Net loss
(64
)
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders
—
Net loss attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group
$
(64
)
Loss per share
Basic
$
(0.65
)
Diluted
$
(0.65
)
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Successor
For the Period August 1 - September 30, 2018
Servicing
Originations
Xome
Corporate and Other
Elim.
Consolidated
Service related, net
$
183
$
10
$
73
$
—
$
(7
)
$
259
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
—
76
—
—
7
83
Total revenues
183
86
73
—
—
342
Total expenses
104
66
71
34
—
275
Other income (expense):
Interest income
78
10
—
2
—
90
Interest expense
(74
)
(10
)
(1
)
(37
)
—
(122
)
Other expense
5
1
—
—
—
6
Total other income (expense)
9
1
(1
)
(35
)
—
(26
)
Pretax income (loss)
$
88
$
21
$
1
$
(69
)
$
—
$
41
Income tax benefit
979
Net income
1,020
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders
9
Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group
$
1,011
Earnings per share
Basic
$
11.13
Diluted
$
10.99
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Successor
Three Months Ended for December 31, 2018
Servicing
Originations
Xome
Corporate and Other
Elim.
Consolidated
Service related, net
$
53
$
14
$
104
$
—
$
(12
)
$
159
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
—
81
—
—
12
93
Total revenues
53
95
104
—
—
252
Total expenses
199
89
107
37
—
432
Other income (expense):
Interest income
144
17
—
5
—
166
Interest expense
(99
)
(16
)
—
(56
)
—
(171
)
Other expense
1
4
1
1
—
7
Total other income (expense)
46
5
1
(50
)
—
2
Pretax income (loss)
$
(100
)
$
11
$
(2
)
$
(87
)
$
—
$
(178
)
Income tax benefit
42
Net loss
(136
)
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders
—
Net loss attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group
$
(136
)
Loss per share
Basic
$
(1.50
)
Diluted
$
(1.50
)
Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Pretax income (loss)
$
(100
)
$
11
$
(2
)
$
(87
)
$
—
$
(178
)
Mark-to-market
188
—
—
—
—
188
Business shutdown costs
—
5
1
—
—
6
Merger related costs
—
—
—
4
—
4
Asset sales
—
—
(1
)
—
—
(1
)
Intangible amortization
—
—
3
11
—
14
Pretax income (loss), net of adjustments
$
88
$
16
$
1
$
(72
)
$
—
$
33
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Combined
Year Ended for December 31, 2018
Servicing
Originations
Xome
Corporate and Other
Elim.
Consolidated
Service related, net
$
976
$
60
$
326
$
1
$
(44
)
$
1,319
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
—
427
—
—
44
471
Total revenues
976
487
326
1
—
1,790
Total expenses
777
400
301
174
—
1,652
Other income (expense):
Interest income
510
65
—
14
—
589
Interest expense
(441
)
(63
)
(1
)
(176
)
—
(681
)
Other expense
5
5
10
(1
)
—
19
Total other income (expense)
74
7
9
(163
)
—
(73
)
Pretax income (loss)
$
273
$
94
$
34
$
(336
)
$
—
$
65
Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Pretax income (loss)
$
273
$
94
$
34
$
(336
)
$
—
$
65
Mark-to-market
(32
)
—
—
—
—
(32
)
Business shutdown costs
—
5
2
—
—
7
Merger related costs
59
—
—
73
—
132
Asset sales
—
—
(10
)
—
—
(10
)
Intangible amortization
—
—
3
20
—
23
Pretax income (loss), net of adjustments
$
300
$
99
$
29
$
(243
)
$
—
$
185
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Successor
For the Period August 1-December 31, 2018
Servicing
Originations
Xome
Corporate and Other
Elim.
Consolidated
Service related, net
$
236
$
24
$
177
$
—
$
(19
)
$
418
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
—
157
—
—
19
176
Total revenues
236
181
177
—
—
594
Total expenses
303
155
178
71
—
707
Other income (expense):
Interest income
222
27
—
7
—
256
Interest expense
(173
)
(26
)
(1
)
(93
)
—
(293
)
Other expense
6
5
1
1
—
13
Total other income (expense)
55
6
—
(85
)
—
(24
)
Pretax income (loss)
$
(12
)
$
32
$
(1
)
$
(156
)
$
—
$
(137
)
Income tax benefit
1,021
Net income
884
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders(1)
8
Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group
$
876
Earnings per share
Basic
$
9.65
Diluted
$
9.54
(1) Due to the loss during the fourth quarter of 2018, the
Company did not allocate the losses to participating stockholders,
therefore the combined year to date undistributed earnings attributable
to participating stockholders may not equal the sum of the periods.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Predecessor
For the Period January 1 - July 31, 2018
Servicing
Originations
Xome
Corporate and Other
Elim.
Consolidated
REVENUES:
Service related, net
$
740
$
36
$
149
$
1
$
(25
)
$
901
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
—
270
—
—
25
295
Total revenues
740
306
149
1
—
1,196
Total expenses
474
245
123
103
—
945
Other income (expense):
Interest income
288
38
—
7
—
333
Interest expense
(268
)
(37
)
—
(83
)
—
(388
)
Other expense
(1
)
—
9
(2
)
—
6
Total other income (expense)
19
1
9
(78
)
—
(49
)
Pretax income (loss)
$
285
$
62
$
35
$
(180
)
$
—
$
202
Income tax expense
48
Net income
154
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders
—
Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group