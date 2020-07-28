Log in
MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED

(MRP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/27
127.35 ZAR   +0.84%
05:16aMR PRICE : No change statement and notice of agm
PU
07/24MR PRICE : B-BBEE Compliance Report
PU
06/22MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
Mr Price : NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF AGM

07/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Mr Price Group Limited

Registration number 1933/004418/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457

LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733

JSE and A2X share code: MRP (the "Company" or the "Group")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF AGM

No change statement

Shareholders are advised that the Company's 2020 Integrated Annual Report ("2020 IAR"), which incorporates the audited annual financial statements for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020, has been distributed to shareholders and published on the Group's website (www.mrpricegroup.com/mr-price-group-investor-relations.aspx), today, 28 July 2020.

The audited annual financial statements contain no modifications to the reviewed provisional Group results which were published on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on Thursday, 25 June 2020.

There have been no changes to the review conclusion auditors report which was referenced in the reviewed results and made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office on the same date as the release of the reviewed results on SENS.

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 87th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of the Company will be held at Upper Level, North Concourse, 65 Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, Durban on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at 14h30 to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM forming part of the 2020 IAR. Considering COVID-19 and consequent travel restrictions, shareholders will be notified of any changes to the meeting arrangements.

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 and the Company's memorandum of incorporation, shareholders may participate in (but not vote at) the meeting by way of electronic participation. To obtain electronic participation details, shareholders or their proxies must contact the Company's transfer secretaries, Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited ("Computershare") on proxy@computershare.co.za by no later than 14h30 on Monday, 24 August 2020. Shareholders will be liable for their own network charges in relation to electronic participation at the AGM.

Salient dates

Event

2020

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive notice of the AGM

Friday, 17

July

Publication of the 2020 IAR including notice of AGM on the Company website

Tuesday, 28

July

Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM

Tuesday, 18

August

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM

Friday, 21

August

Deadline for lodging forms of proxy for the AGM at 14h30 on*

Monday, 24

August

AGM at 14h30 on

Wednesday, 26

August

*any proxies not lodged with Computershare by this time must be handed to the chairperson of the AGM immediately prior to the commencement of the AGM.

Durban

28 July 2020

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:15:20 UTC
