MRE III PROYECTO CINCO SOCIMI S A : Audited Financial Statements as of December 31, 2019 (English version) 0 06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Auditor's Report on MRE-III-Proyecto Cinco, SOCIMI, S.A. (Together with the annual accounts and directors' report of MRE-III-Proyecto Cinco, SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2019) (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) KPMG Auditores, S.L. Torre Realia Plaça d'Europa, 41-43 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) Independent Auditor's Report on the Annual Accounts (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) To the Shareholders of MRE-III-Proyecto Cinco, SOCIMI, S.A. Opinion___________________________________________________________________ We have audited the annual accounts of MRE-III-Proyecto Cinco, SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet at 31 December 2019, and the income statement, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes. In our opinion, the accompanying annual accounts give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Company at 31 December 2019, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (specified in note 2 to the accompanying annual accounts) and, in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria set forth therein. Basis for Opinion _________________________________________________________ We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Accounts section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the annual accounts pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. KPMG Auditores, S.L., a limited liability Spanish company and a member firm of the On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. S0702, and the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Spanish Institute of Registered Auditors' list of companies with No. 10. Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Reg. Mer Madrid, T. 11.961, F. 90, Sec. 8, H. M -188.007, Inscrip. 9 Paseo de la Castellana, 259C 28046 Madrid N.I.F. B-78510153 2 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Most Relevant Aspects of the Audit____________________________________ The most relevant aspects of the audit are those that, in our professional judgement, have been considered as the most significant risks of material misstatement in the audit of the annual accounts of the current period. These risks were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these risks. Valuation of investment property and inventories (see notes 2 d), 4.c, h), 5 and 8) The Company holds a significant amount of its assets in investment property and inventories corresponding to real estate property, part of which will be destined for lease to obtain revenues and the other part earmarked for sale. The Company assesses investment property and inventories quarterly for indications of impairment, for the purpose of determining whether their carrying amount exceeds their recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of real estate property is determined by an appraisal performed by an independent expert. In this regard, this amount is calculated by applying valuation techniques which often require the exercise of judgement by the independent expert and the Directors, as well as the use of assumptions and estimates. Due to the high level of judgement, the uncertainty associated with these estimates and the significance of the carrying amount of the investment property and inventories, this has been considered a relevant aspect of our audit. Our audit procedures included evaluating the design and implementation of key controls related to the investment property and inventories valuation process, as well as assessing the methodology and assumptions applied in the preparation of the appraisal used in this process, for which purpose we involved our valuation specialists. We also assessed whether the disclosures in the annual accounts meet the requirements of the financial reporting framework applicable to the Company. Emphasis of Matter ______________________________________________________ We draw attention to note 22 to the accompanying annual accounts, in which the Directors mention the event after the reporting period in relation to the health emergency triggered by the spread of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the main consequences identified at the date of the authorisation to issue these annual accounts, considering the measures adopted by the Spanish government in Royal Decree 463/2020 of 14 March 2020, as well as the difficulties of estimating the possible impacts that this situation could have. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Other Information: Directors' Report_______________________________________ Other information solely comprises the 2019 directors' report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the Company's Directors and which does not form an integral part of the annual accounts. 3 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Our audit opinion on the annual accounts does not encompass the directors' report. Our responsibility for the directors' report, in accordance with the requirements of prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts, consists of assessing and reporting on the consistency of the directors' report with the annual accounts, based on knowledge of the entity obtained during the audit of the aforementioned accounts and without including any information other than that obtained as evidence during the audit. It is also our responsibility to assess and report on whether the content and presentation of the directors' report are in accordance with applicable legislation. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to report them. Based on the work carried out, as described in the preceding paragraph, the information contained in the directors' report is consistent with that disclosed in the annual accounts for 2019 and the content and presentation of the report are in accordance with applicable legislation. Directors' Responsibility for the Annual Accounts__ The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying annual accounts in such a way that they give a true and fair view of the equity, financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable to the entity in Spain, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the annual accounts, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Accounts_________________________________________________________________ __ Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these annual accounts. As part of an audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: 4 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) - Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the annual accounts, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of the Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the annual accounts or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the annual accounts, including the disclosures, and whether the annual accounts represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves a true and fair view. We communicate with the Directors of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer MRE-III-Proyecto Cinco SOCIMI SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:04 UTC 0 Latest news on MRE-III-PROYECTO CINCO, SO 02:54p MRE III PROYECTO CINCO SOCIMI S A : Audited Financial Statements as of December .. PU 2019 MRE III PROYECTO CINCO SOCIMI S A : Minutes of the extraordinary shareholders me.. PU 2019 MRE III PROYECTO CINCO SOCIMI S A : syndicated loan agreement PU 2018 MRE-III-PROYECTO CINCO, SOCIMI, S.A. : Ipo CO

Chart MRE-III-PROYECTO CINCO, SOCIMI, S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Managers Name Title Javier Faus Santasusana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer