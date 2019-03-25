Log in
MRI Interventions Congratulates Dr. Clark Chen On First Patient Dosing In Minnesota For Phase 2 Glioblastoma Trial

03/25/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI Interventions, Inc. (OTCQB:MRIC), a platform neurosurgery company developing products designed for navigation, ablation, deep brain stimulation, biopsy, aspiration and gene therapy, today congratulates Dr. Clark Chen on the first patient treated in a Phase II clinical trial that uses a modified virus for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) to utilize MRI Intervention’s ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System. 

“When we all work together – the engineers who developed the navigation, the scientists who developed the drug and the virus, and the clinicians who performed the surgery – and then we match that effort to a courageous patient who believes in himself, we give birth to tomorrow’s neurosurgery,” said Chen.

“To ensure that the vector is deposited within the tumor, I targeted and confirmed placement of the delivery device entirely under MRI-guidance,” Chen said. “By performing the procedure inside the MRI, we can see precisely where the virus is deposited.”

“We commend Dr. Chen on this significant milestone in his clinical program,” commented Zach Carr, Portfolio Manager for Biologics and Drug Delivery at MRI Interventions. “The ability for MRI Interventions to work closely with cutting edge therapies and premier academic centers continues to position us and our expertise in the biologic space. Driving the utilization of real-time MRI-guided neuro-navigation while also supporting our partners in their clinical trials serves as an important foundation of our overall growth strategy. We are excited to continue our work with Dr. Chen on this and other ground-breaking efforts.”

For more information on UMMC, please see their Patient Story online at https://www.neurosurgery.umn.edu/news/convergence-technology-immunotherapy-and-courage-help-u-m-patient-rise-above-life-threatening.

About MRI Interventions, Inc.
MRI Interventions is a leading platform company for MRI-guided neurosurgery procedures, including deep-brain stimulation, ablation, aspiration, biopsy, and gene therapy delivery. The ClearPoint Neurosurgery Navigation system is FDA cleared and CE marked, and installed in more than 55 surgical centers in the U.S. To date, close to 3,000 procedures have been performed leveraging the sub-millimetric accuracy of the ClearPoint platform. For more information, please visit www.mriinterventions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements herein concerning MRI Interventions, Inc.’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; future revenues from sales of the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the Company’s Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 20, 2018, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which the company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about April 1, 2019.

Contact Information:
Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

MRI Interventions, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
