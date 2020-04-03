MRM : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of MRM

Log in
04/03/2020 | 01:30am EDT

Press release

2020 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of MRM

Paris, 3rd April 2020

Given the difficulties of holding annual shareholders’ meetings in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the request of the Chairman, the Board of Directors of MRM decided at its meeting of the 2nd of April 2020 to postpone the holding of the company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to the 26th of June 2020. This Annual Meeting was initially set for the 26th of May 2020.

Owing to the current situation, the Board of Directors reserves the possibility to revise the indications given on the 28th of February 2020 related to the shareholders’ distribution for 2019.

A press release will be issued at a later date to inform shareholders of the arrangements regarding the holding of the company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, as well as of the availability of the preparatory documents, including the resolution related to the distribution for 2019 that will be submitted to shareholders’ approval.

Calendar

Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 are due on 7 May 2020 before market opening.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information:

MRM
5, avenue Kléber
75795 Paris Cedex 16
France
T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00
relation_finances@mrminvest.com		Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial
T +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51
M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Website: www.mrminvest.com

