MRM : Combined General Meeting of 26 June 2020 - All resolutions submitted to the vote adopted

Combined General Meeting

of 26 June 2020

All resolutions submitted to the vote adopted

Paris, 26 June 2020: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a mixed real estate investment company specialising in retail and office property, held its Annual General Meeting behind closed doors at its registered office, under the chairmanship of François de Varenne, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Bureau also comprised two scrutineers appointed by the Chief Executive Officer, acting under the delegation of the Board of Directors: Valérie Ohannessian and Gilles Castiel, both directors and shareholders of MRM. Marine Pattin, Chief Financial Officer, was appointed Secretary of the Bureau.

The Bureau noted, on the basis of postal votes and proxy votes received, that participating shareholders represented 60.7% of shares making up the share capital and bearing voting rights, and that the meeting was therefore considered valid.

Within the framework of the meeting, a presentation has been made available today on the MRM website.

The company did not receive any written questions prior to the meeting.

The Combined General Meeting approved all of the resolutions on the agenda, in particular:

In the Ordinary part of the meeting: The annual and consolidated financial statements for 2019; Appropriation of income for the 2019 financial year to retained earnings; All resolutions relating to compensation of corporate officers; Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares as part of the share buyback programme;

In the Extraordinary part of the meeting: Harmonisation of the Articles of Association with applicable regulations; The amendment of Article 13 of the Articles of Association in order to allow for certain Board decisions to be made by means of written consultation.



Detailed results of the votes on resolutions are available on the Company’s website: www.mrminvest.com .

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and 2020 annual results are due on 29 July 2020 before market opening.

